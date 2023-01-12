What is Tanyel Revan’s “weird phobia”? Everything you need to know about Love Island’s contestant

Love Island season 9 is set to premiere on January 16 and will feature a new batch of singles making their way to South Africa to find love.

The singles appearing on the show will be living in a luxurious villa as they interact and woo each other. One of the contestants in the upcoming season is Tanyel Revan, who has a “weird phobia” of sharing drinks with others.

In an interview with Birmingham Mail, she said:

"Certain things can’t touch me, and I can’t share drinks. I don’t like anything milky – if milk touched my skin, it would make me feel so sick! I hate it!"

Tune in on Monday, at 9 pm ET on ITV2 for the season premiere of Love Island season 9.

Tanyel Revan is set to appear on Love Island

One of the 10 contestants set to appear on Love Island’s upcoming Winter season is Tanyel Revan, a 26-year-old hair stylist from North London who loves to travel.

The entrepreneur owns her own salon, named Revan Salon, which is currently helping raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Revan has personally donated $870 to the cause and has even taken to social media to help raise awareness for the same. The salon specializes in flat weft extensions, balayage tints, and keratin treatments.

When asked by ITV what she would bring to the Love Island villa, she said:

"Energy, confidence, I’m funny, loud, feisty, charismatic."

Revan added that she’s hard to get, good-looking, and happy. Revan further described herself as a loyal person and said she “loves” a man who can dance.

Her celebrity crush is Channing Tatum because “he is manly and can dance.” Speaking more about the type of men she is attracted to, the Love Island contestant stated that she doesn’t like pretty boys.

Tanyel Revan added:

"They [pretty guys] give me the ick because they always have a crap personality. Channing Tatum is handsome but not too pretty, he’s manly and can dance. If a man can dance, I’m in love with him straight away."

Contestants joining Tanyel in the upcoming season include Tanya Manhenga, Lara Jenkins, Anna-May Robey, Kai Fagan, Ron Hall, Will Young, Shaq Muhammad, Olivia Hawkins, and Haris Namani.

More about the show

The upcoming season will see contestants staying in the luxurious Ludus Magnus villa in Franschhoek, near Cape Town. Since the temperature is warmer there than in the UK, the contestants won’t have to swap their swimwear for jackets and sweaters.

Joining the contestants in the villa will be Maya Jama, who is set to replace Laura Whitmore, Whitmore hosted the show for three previous seasons.

In the upcoming season of Love Island, the contestants will have to follow additional rules. The already existing rules include contestants being prohibited from being violent or indulging in bullying and inappropriate use of language.

Contestants are also prohibited from doing drugs and have a strict limit on the amount of alcohol they can consume while filming. To keep the environment safe for everyone, they are required to be clothed at all times.

Love Island contestants will not be allowed to wear branded clothes and will have no access to a clock. On top of this, a new rule requires their social media accounts to be dormant.

The upcoming season will premiere on January 16 at 9 pm ET on ITV2 and can also be streamed on ITVX.

Poll : 0 votes