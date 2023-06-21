What did Taxstone do? Troy Ave beef explored as rapper sentenced to 35 years in prison

Former rapper Taxstone, also known as Darly Campbell, was recently sentenced to 35 years on June 20, 2023. The charges were linked to the shooting incident in 2016, which led to the death of Troy Ave's bodyguard, Ronald "Banga" McPhatter. He will also be under supervision for five years after being released from prison.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Ronald was shot by Daryl with a firearm, and the incident also injured a few bystanders. Bragg added that gun violence cannot explain a conflict, and its use has increased to a great extent, leading to the loss of lives.

However, Campbell stated that he was innocent and was the victim of a plan made by Ave, who had a dispute with him for a long time.

Meanwhile, Campbell will appeal the conviction, and the same has been confirmed by his attorney, Kenneth Montgomery, who mentioned that "justice wasn't served."

Taxstone was arrested back in 2017 on charges of federal weapons possession

Taxstone was arrested in January 2017 on charges related to a shooting incident that happened before a show in Irving Plaza in May 2016. The shooting led to the death of Troy Ave's bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter, who was 33 years old. The incident happened in the green room area on the third floor, and it injured four other people.

Despite being hospitalized, one of the victims who had been shot in the chest and abdomen passed away. There was a 26-year-old woman among the victims who was reportedly injured in the leg, while another man managed to reach the NYU Langone Medical Center by himself.

According to CBS2, access to several blocks near the shooting spot was restricted. Hip-hop star T.I. was supposed to perform that night alongside Maino and Uncle Murda. Chief of Manhattan South Detectives William Aubry revealed in a news conference that T.I. was present at the spot but did not begin performing.

Charges related to weapons were imposed on Campbell, and Ave planned to file a lawsuit against the venue for being negligent. Video footage of the incident revealed that Ave took the gun from a shooter who was defending himself.

According to sources, a federal warrant was issued against him on charges of felony firearm possession, and he was wanted by the NYPD. Some reports also stated that the incident was the result of a fistfight and that more than 1,000 people were present inside the venue.

Taxstone is known for his appearances on different podcasts

Taxstone has pursued a career as a rapper and television personality over the years. He was a member of the street gang, the Bloods, but later discontinued getting involved in their activities.

He is popular for his content on Twitter and was featured in an episode of a podcast titled The Brilliant Idiots, hosted by Charlamagne the God and Andrew Schulz. He then started hosting his podcast, Tax Season, in March 2015.

