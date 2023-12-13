What did Taylor Schulz do? Police identify suspect accused of impaling beloved Minneapolis store clerk

44-year-old Taylor Schulz has been accused of brutally beating a Minneapolis grocery store clerk before impaling him with a golf club shaft. The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Robert Skafte.

In a press release by the Minneapolis Police Department, first responders provided immediate medical aid and then rushed the victim to the Hennepin County Medical Center by emergency medical services. Despite all the life-saving efforts, Robert Skafte succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

NBC News reported that on Monday, December 11, 2023, Taylor Schulz was charged with second-degree murder, which is categorized as homicide with intent but not with premeditation. If convicted, he can face up to 40 years in prison.

Taylor Schulz has allegedly assaulted other residents in the past

A press release by the Minneapolis Police Department stated that on Friday, December 8, 2023, at about 12:55 pm, 1st-Precinct officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a business on the 200 block of Oak Grove Street.

KARE 11 reported that upon arrival, officers located Robert Skafte on the ground behind the sales counter of the grocery store with severe blunt- and sharp-force injuries to his head and face. The victim was also impaled through his torso with the broken shaft of a golf club.

The press release by the Minneapolis Police Department read,

"In the business, officers located a 66-year-old man behind the counter with a golf club impaled through his torso. First responders performed immediate medical aid until the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by emergency medical services. Despite all life-saving efforts, the man died at the hospital."

According to the report by KARE 11, the surveillance video that was retrieved by homicide investigators allegedly shows Taylor Schulz entering the store and approaching the counter, followed by kneeing and punching the victim repeatedly.

KSTP reported that following the attack, when Taylor left the scene, a customer present in the store called 911, and another witness in the apartment building across the street informed them of noticing him run into the building with apparent blood on his face and clothes at around the same time.

According to the press release by the Minneapolis Police Department, following information obtained from a witness, officers located the suspect in a nearby apartment unit. Negotiators, the SWAT team, the drone unit, and the bomb squad from the Minneapolis Police Department reached the site when Taylor Schulz locked himself up inside the apartment.

The Minneapolis Police Department reported that Taylor was apprehended without incident following about six hours of negotiation.

KSTP reported that clothes matching those of the suspect were also found inside the apartment, although they seemed to have been cleaned with soap.

The report by KSTP stated that according to the charging documents, others in the apartment building have reported that Taylor Schulz had allegedly assaulted other residents in the past. However, there have been no charges filed.

The community mourns the death of Robert Skafte

CBS News reported that a memorial for Robert Skafte was organized, with flowers and candles lined up on the sidewalk right outside the store. People who reside on the block mourn his death and remember him as generous and friendly.

One of the neighbors, Amanda Stienkeoway, said,

"After reading what he did, and the magnitude of the violence he brought towards Robert, there's nothing that ever will bring justice and nothing's going to ever bring Robert back no matter how many candles we lay every day."

Another neighbor, Daniel, told CBS News,

"A big heart of the community has been torn out. I don't know if it will ever be the same."

According to the report by CBS News, Taylor Schulz was civilly committed in 2021 for mental illness and diagnosed with schizophrenia. NBC News reported that in 2021, a judge ordered him to undergo mental health treatment for six months.