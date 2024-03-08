What did Taylor Sherman do? Authorities arrest more suspects in fatal beating of Preston Lord at Queens Creek Halloween party attack

Taylor Sherman, a 19-year-old, is considered to be one of the six people arrested in connection to teenager Preston Lord's death in 2023. Taylor was booked at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, on multiple charges including aggravated robbery and first-degree murder. Prosecutors also claimed that the 19-year-old tried to tamper with evidence related to the 2024 Halloween part homicide.

Police currently have six people in custody and are looking for other suspects. While three of them are adults, the other three are juveniles, who will be tried as adults, according to the Gilbert Sun News, which quoted law enforcement officials.

Two more suspects, Taylor Sherman, and Jacob Meisner arrested and charged with Preston Lord's murder

AZ Central reported that 19-year-old Taylor Sherman and 17-year-old Jacob Meisner have been arrested after police charged four teens in connection with Preston Lord's death. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office booked Taylor on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, on multiple charges including one count of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, and one count of aggravated robbery.

FOX 2 Phoenix reported that the sheriff's office has slapped the same charges against Meisner as well. The indictments for the four other suspects were announced on Wednesday, while the indictments for Taylor Sherman and Meisner were announced on Thursday. Police added that when they charged Meisner with Lord's death, he was already facing charges in a separate case.

According to authorities, the victim was killed in a gang-style attack. The assault reportedly took place on October 28, 2023, at a Halloween party, and Lord died two days later.

The County Attorney's Office confirmed that all the suspects including Taylor Sherman and Jacob Meisner will be detained on a bond of $1 million, per AZ News.

Authorities are looking for more suspects

The victim's parents, Nick Lord and Autumn Curiel, have expressed gratitude to the authorities after they arrested the suspects, according to KTAR News 92.3 FM. The parents also issued a statement noting that each of the arrests represented a "step towards accountability."

"Each arrest represents a step towards accountability and justice for our son Preston," their statement added.

Three of the suspects arrested are juveniles, according to authorities. FOX 10 Phoenix also reported a statement by Queen Creek Chief of Police Randy Brice, which called the arrests a "culmination of an extensive investigation."

"This is a culmination of an extensive investigation and a critical step in getting justice for Preston. To Preston’s family, we thank you for your patience and faith in our efforts. We cannot imagine what you have endured," the police chief added.

In the statement, Brice also expressed his gratitude to the public for assisting in finding the suspects by sending tips to them and for supporting Preston's family. Brice highlighted the need to have a special focus on teen safety.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachell Mitchell stated that more suspects might be out there and that the case is still an open investigation.

"To all of those who have continued to post innumerable ill-informed theories on social media, pause and consider the effect you may have on this family for the past several months," Mitchell went on to say.

Taylor Sherman's preliminary court appearance took place on Thursday, March 7, 2024.