What did Ted Nugent say about Jason Aldean? Singer tears into 'idiots' over Small Town controversy

American guitarist Ted Nugent slammed the critics of Jason Aldean's new controversial song Try That In A Small Town. While speaking to Fox News Jimmy Failla, the 74-year-old personality blasted the "idiots" who think that the song was written to promote violence, adding "They've got no soul."

"I know there's a bunch of idiots out there, but you need to learn to get a kick out of the idiots. The idiots hate this Jason Aldean song because they hate when we push back against violence."

Last week, 46-year-old Aldean released the video of his song Try That In A Small Town and has since been facing backlash over the fast-paced footage of Black Lives Matter protestors with lyrics promoting protecting oneself with arms.

However, Ted Nugent rubbished this claim stating the lyrics were about protecting one's loved ones.

"They always get it 180 degrees wrong. This song is against violence. The song is about self-defense. The song is about protecting your loved ones in your neighborhood. If you find fault with a song that celebrates protecting your loved ones, your neighborhood, you might be going down to Target to the Satan display and get down on your knees."

Calling the critics "weird people," Nuggent concluded his rant and said:

"We dismiss them because they've gotten out of hand because they've got no soul. I laugh in their face."

Jason Aldean defended his song, saying he's a "proud American"

While speaking at his Cincinnati, Ohio concert on July 21, Jason Aldean defended his new song and its music video, stating people's negative opinions of him does not mean they are true.

"I've seen a lot of stuff suggesting I am this, suggesting I am that. Here's the thing, I feel like everybody is entitled to their opinion you can think something all you want to, it doesn't mean it is true. What I am, is a proud American. I love our country, I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls**t started happening to us."

Some people objected to Jason Aldean's music video because they thought the lyrics were offensive dog whistles, while others viewed it as a satire on the stark divisions in America.

The song criticizes woke activists for behaving like "fools," and specifically denounces the wave of BLM demonstrations that spread throughout America when George Floyd was killed by the police in 2020.

As for Ted Nugent, the rocker is also no stranger to controversy and has openly raised his voice against liberals for several years over issues like freedom of speech and Second Amendment rights, and being dubbed an “extremist.”

As of writing, Jason Aldean has not responded to Ted Nugent supporting his song.