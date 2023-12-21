What did Terry Allen do? Elderly Missouri man arrested after woman found dead in his yard

A 79-year-old Missouri man has been apprehended for his involvement in the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old female. The victim, who was located deceased in his yard, was identified as Tina L. Skaggs of Gipsy, Missouri.

A press release from the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office stated that the accused, Terry Allen, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to the press release from the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, Terry Allen remains in custody with no bond available.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of gun violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

The elderly Missouri man was detained at the scene of the crime

The press release from the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office stated that on December 16, 2023, at about 5:31 p.m., officials responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence on State Highway Y.

According to the press release from the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, upon arrival, officials found a male subject identified as Terry Allen of Glen Allen, Missouri, detained him at the scene, and booked him into the Bollinger County Jail awaiting the issuance of an arrest warrant. The female victim was located deceased with gunshot wounds.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office reported that on December 17, 2023, Judge Alan Beussink issued an arrest warrant for Terry Allen. On December 18, 2023, an autopsy for Tina L. Skaggs was conducted, which ruled the cause of death to be due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime Online reported that, according to the court documents filed in the case, any information about the shooting or specifics about the relationship between Tina L. Skaggs and Terry Allen were not mentioned.

KFVS12 reported that Terry Allen allegedly used a Ruger LCP.380 semi-automatic pistol to commit the crime on or about December 16, 2023.

An obituary on the Morgan Funeral Home website for Tina L. Skaggs mentioned that she is survived by her husband, three children, including two sons and a daughter, and six grandchildren. On December 26, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., visitation will be allowed in advance at Morgan Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be observed at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel with Reverend John Rhodes.

The Elderly Missouri man entered a handwritten request to the court for a speedy trial

In the press release from the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Casey A. Graham said,

"I would like to personally thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Bollinger County Coroner's Office for their assistance in this investigation."

KFVS12 reported that on December 18, 2023, Terry Allen made an initial court appearance where he was officially arraigned and assigned to the public defender's office for representation. According to court records, the accused submitted a handwritten request for a speedy trial and the right to counsel in his felony case.

A counsel status hearing for Terry Allen is slated for January 3, 2024.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office reported that the investigation into the case remains active and ongoing. Hence, additional information related to it will not be released now.