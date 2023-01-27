What did Todrick Hall say about Stephen Twitch Boss' death? Singer slammed over Ellen scandal claim

American singer and YouTuber Todrick Hall is facing severe criticism from friends of Stephen tWitch Boss after suggesting that Ellen DeGeneres’ toxic workplace culture might have pressured Stephen to end his life.

Stephen tWitch Boss worked as a dancer and DJ at Ellen’s show. He was also an occasional co-host there. The 40-year-old dancer took his own life on December 13, 2022.

Earlier this week, the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge told Page Six that after netizens strongly criticized Ellen for operating a toxic and racist work environment, his friend Stephen Twitch also received backlash. The singer said that people looked at Stephen as if they were asking him why he was supporting Ellen.

Todrick assumed that the freestyle hip-hop dancer was under a lot of pressure due to these events. However, Stephen’s close friends reportedly slammed Todrick for making assumptions about the actor’s death. They called Todrick’s allegations self-serving and grossly negligent.

Stephen tWitch left a note before his death where he mentioned some past challenges

Referring to Stephen’s death, Todrick Hall told Page Six:

“I don’t know what’s going on in his life [have led] He made that decision, but I get it. Right now, when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”

Todrick alleges that the toxic workplace scandal centering on The Ellen DeGeneres Show affected Stephen’s mental health, causing it to deteriorate even more.

The YouTuber said that Stephen was among those who always supported him. Todrick described the late dancer as a kind and down-to-earth person. He shared that the dancer went to his home a few times and shot some TikTok videos together.

However, Todrick Hall’s allegations were dismissed by Stephen’s close friends, who said that it was unfortunate that the singer would speculate on the cause of Stephen’s death, especially when Stephen himself promoted Ellen’s show while he was alive. They also noted that Stephen was always treated with genuine respect whenever he was on set.

Stephen wrote a suicide note before committing suicide. In the note, he referred to having faced some challenges but did not mention anything about Ellen’s show.

Stephen tWitch was found dead in a hotel room in Los Angeles on December 13. According to reports, he inflicted gunshots on himself. The actor is survived by his spouse, Allison Holker, and his two kids, Zaia and Maddox. Stephen's family held a private funeral after the Christmas holidays on January 4, 2023.

A former employee of The Ellen DeGeneres Show had accused the host of creating a toxic workplace

In 2020, an employee of the show accused the host of running a racist, sexist, and intimidating environment on the set that created a toxic workplace. Those startling allegations led to a wave of criticism. Some of the criticisms were also directed at Stephen tWitch, who sided with Ellen when the internet attacked her and the show.

Ellen publicly addressed the scandal, and in 2022, she announced that she was ending the talk show that ran for about 19 years. The final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was filmed on April 28, 2022.

The talk-show host also took to Instagram to mourn Stephen's tragic passing. She said:

“Everybody’s in pain and trying to understand it – we’ll never understand it. I think the holidays are tough. Anyway, but I think the best thing we can do for tWitch is laugh, laugh at each other Hugs, play games, dance and sing. That’s how we honor him…we do what he loves to do.”

Stephen tWitch Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a DJ in 2014. In 2020, he became the show's co-executive producer.

