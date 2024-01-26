What is Tommy Walsh's net worth? Homes Under The Hammer star reveals lung cancer diagnosis after being axed from show

Tommy Walsh has recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 67-year-old shared his diagnosis within a week of being axed from Homes Under The Hammer, on which he was a presenter. Walsh first announced the appearance of a tumor in his lung in November 2023 while speaking at a conference by The Swallows Head & Neck Cancer charity.

“I have an emergency appointment at 9 AM tomorrow morning back in London. I had a chest infection, had to go to the doctor, and they sent me up to the hospital for a CT scan, and they think there’s a 3-centimeter tumor in the lung.

"I was weighing whether or not to tell you about this but I felt it would be unfair if I was to leave this and I didn’t tell you. That’s why I’m going to have to leave after this talk and I won’t be able to join you for a few beers tonight.”

“But I hope, and I would be really pleased if you would have a few on my behalf, and I’ll keep my fingers crossed, and if you don’t mind, keep your fingers crossed for me.”

The star, with a net worth of $300,000 according to Net Worth Post, is yet to share the final results of his diagnostic appointment.

Tommy Walsh's career and net worth explored as he faces third cancer scare

Tommy Walsh at The Cold Kiss - Express Black Book Screening (Image via Getty)

Tommy Walsh, a TV personality, presenter, and celebrity builder, was born and raised in London. Walsh’s first appearance on TV was in 1997 on BBC’s gardening program Ground Force, where he was seen alongside Alan Titchmarsh. Walsh was featured in all seasons of Ground Force until the show shut down in 2005.

After that, Tommy Walsh has presented over 15 TV shows, including Fix Your House For Free, Cowboys & Angels, Trading Places, Tommy’s DIY Survival, and Tommy’s Ultimate Workshop. Walsh has also published several books on DIY. According to the Net Worth Post, Tommy Walsh currently has a net worth of $300,000.

Homes Under The Hammer, a British renovation and auction TV series airing on BBC One, was Tommy Walsh’s most recent gig. Walsh presented the show from 2021 until the news of him being axed was announced in January 2024. According to The Sun, TV weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, 39, is supposed to replace Walsh in the upcoming season of Homes Under The Hammer.

The news of Walsh being replaced by Evans didn’t sit well with some Homes Under The Hammer viewers, who took to X to share their reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Walsh has dealt with the threat of cancer. Two years ago, the Ground Force star was diagnosed with throat cancer, for which he had to undergo surgery but recovered completely.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here