What trailers will be in the Super Bowl 2024 commercial? Deadpool 3 and more films

Super Bowl 2024 is not just about touchdowns and halftime extravaganzas; it's also a battleground for movie studios vying for audience attention during the commercial breaks. Major players like Paramount, Disney, and Universal are spending a whopping $7 million for a 30-second spot, according to Marca.com.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show boasts Usher's much-anticipated performance, fulfilling a dream the singer has had throughout his professional life. As anticipation builds for the face-off between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, here’s everything you can expect to see on 11 February 2024.

Movie trailers set to shine

Paramount Pictures, leveraging CBS and Paramount+, has reserved slots for three highly anticipated films: the Bob Marley biopic One Love, John Krasinski's IF, and the prequel A Quiet Place: Day One.

IF is one of two 2024 movies featuring Reynolds as the main attraction, alongside Deadpool 3. Directed by Krasinski, who also wrote the script, IF follows the story of Bea, played by Cailey Fleming, a young girl who gains the ability to see people's imaginary friends, known as IFs, after a traumatic incident.

Disney, on the other hand, plans to showcase its Pixar sequel Inside Out 2 and Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, among other gems. Universal is making a splash with trailers for Twisters, Kung Fu Panda 4, and The Fall Guy. Notable absentees from the lineup are Sony, Warner Bros., as well as Amazon MGM Studios, presumably holding back film promotions for closer release dates.

More trailers in Super Bowl 2024

The Super Bowl 2024 promises a cinematic showcase with more anticipated trailers like Dune: Part Two, Road House, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Wicked: Part One, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Horizon: An American Saga, and Despicable Me 4. Viewers might also catch glimpses of trailers for movies such as Ballerina, Bad Boys 4, and The Garfield Movie according to Marca.com.

Super Bowl 2024 halftime performances

The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas on 11 February 2024 is being headlined by Usher, and country music icon Reba McEntire will take center stage to sing the national anthem, marking her first-ever Super Bowl performance.

Rapper Post Malone will perform America the Beautiful and singer Andra Day will present Lift Every Voice and Sing. American Sign Language performances will enhance each song, featuring talents like Daniel Durant, Anjel Piñero, and Shaheem Sanchez.

With studios sparing no expense to captivate the estimated 100 million viewers, the commercials promise to be a cinematic spectacle, offering a sneak peek into the future of Hollywood this year.

The Super Bowl 2024 will be broadcast live on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.