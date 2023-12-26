“What a tremendous waste of money”: Internet reacts as free tampons to be offered in Canadian Parliament’s men’s bathroom under Trudeau’s new policy

Canada has implemented a new policy requiring all federally regulated employers to provide free menstrual products like tampons in all washrooms, irrespective of gender. The decision has sparked a debate online, with some praising the tampon move for promoting inclusivity and others criticizing it as a waste of resources.

Former Canadian Conservative Sen. Linda Frum ignited the discussion when she posted a photo of a basket containing free pads and tampons inside a men's bathroom at the Canadian Parliament meant for transgender members.

Frum remarked on the shift in policy, highlighting that in the past, only women were expected to pay for menstrual products, but now, they are mandated to be free in all men's washrooms in federal workplaces.

Expand Tweet

An anonymous account, @HOCstaffer (House of Commons), confirmed the report, expressing skepticism about the practicality of the initiative. The account argued that men didn't menstruate and suggested that the provided products might end up being taken home rather than being used.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @JustCarol_, reacted to the new policy by calling it "a tremendous waste of money."

Internet user's reaction (Image via snip from X/@nypost)

The change to the Canadian Labour Code, effective from December 15, mandates menstrual products in all toilet rooms, regardless of their designated gender. The goal is to ensure unrestricted access to these products, fostering a more inclusive and safe environment for all employees.

Netizens react to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's free tampons policy in men's bathroom

Internet users reacted to Justin Trudeau's free tampons policy in men's bathroom by asking why this is being done. The online reaction to Trudeau's policy has been mixed, with some echoing sentiments about a perceived waste of money, while others applaud the government for its commitment to inclusivity.

Social media users' reaction to the new policy (Image via snip from X/@nypost)

Internet users react to the new policy (Image via snip from X/@nypost)

Rachel Ettinger, founder of the health education campaign Here for Her, petitioned for menstrual products in men's bathrooms in 2020, emphasizing their necessity and importance for creating truly inclusive spaces. Megan White, the executive director of Period Packs, supported this viewpoint, stating that free tampons contribute to a more equitable work environment.

However, not everyone is on board with the new policy. Political columnist Brian Lilley criticized the government for what he perceives as prioritizing bathroom equity over addressing the country's growing unaffordability.

Expand Tweet

Lilley raised concerns about the government's language choices, arguing that eliminating the word "women" in favor of "menstruating employees" is a politically correct move that blurs biological distinctions.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party, took a stronger stance against the policy, labeling it a "systematic attack against masculinity." He accused the liberal decision of contributing to a broader ideological battle, suggesting that it aims to redefine traditional gender roles.