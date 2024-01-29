What was Troy Beckwith's cause of death? Neighbours star to have no funeral, family reveals, after passing away at 48

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith's death was confirmed by former co-star Kym Valentine on January 27, 2024. In a Facebook post on Saturday, she revealed that the former actor died due to cancer at the age of 48. Additionally, she mentioned that there would be no funeral for the actor, respecting his wishes. In the post, she wrote,

"It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away. Another member of our TV family gone way too soon. There will be no funeral as per Troy’s request. Thanks for all the memories my cheeky mate and all my love to your friends and family."

Kym continued,

"The family would like everyone to know that Troy fought a tough battle with cancer, some news sources are suggesting otherwise, which is totally untrue. The family requests privacy at this time."

Troy Beckwith gained fame for his role as the scheming antagonist Michael Martin, infamously dubbed "Sicko Micko" due to his antisocial tendencies, in the Australian soap opera Neighbours from 1992 to 1998. The show follows the people living in the fictitious town of Erinsborough, Melbourne, and is the longest-running drama series in Australian television history.

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith died after battling cancer

Troy Beckwith lost his battle with cancer at the age of 48. On January 24, 2024, Beckwith's sister, Juanita Sanger, posted a tribute to her brother with the hashtag #cancersux. The exact date of Troy Beckwith's death remains unclear.

Sanger wrote,

“RIP bro! Troy we will always remember that most michievous, contagious laugh. Everyone loved you. Boy did we have fun growing up. A free spirit that couldn’t be held down. And the stories... we could write a book! I know Mum will be so happy to be reunited with her boy. Peace at last.”

Following the news of the actor's death, a bevy of tributes poured in, with several co-stars posting heartfelt messages about Beckwith. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, fellow Neighbours actor Brett Blewitt commented on Valentine's Facebook post:

“He [Beckwith] was such a lovely person. Deeply thoughtful and empathetic. Cheeky and playful once out of his shell. Way too soon. Love you mate.”

Jan Russ, the casting director of the show from 1985 to 2009, also commented:

“Oh no!!! Dear Troy ... That is so sad … gorgeous boy.”

The official Neighbours Instagram page posted a heartfelt tribute to the actor, with executive producer Jason Herbison saying:

“Everyone at Neighbours remembers Troy as a very talented young actor who brought passion and complexity to the role of Michael. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Fans react to Neighbours star Troy Beckwith's death

Several fans expressed their condolences and reacted to Troy Beckwith's passing on social media platform X. The online community of the show flooded X with tributes to the late actor, sharing their memories.

Troy Beckwith's death comes seven years after he went missing in 2017

According to the Mirror, Beckwith sent his friends and family into a tizzy when he vanished without a trace for two weeks in 2017. At the time, Sen. Constable Kristen Hill of Cranbourne Police said:

"He's [Beckwith] got his mobile phone, he contacted his partner, saying an appointment had been cancelled and that was the last time she heard from him."

At the time of his disappearance, he had a medical condition, which led the family to be worried about him. He was found by the police 13 days after his disappearance and was reportedly safe and well.

Along with his role as Michael Martin in Neighbours, Troy Beckwith was also known for playing Jeremy "Bazza" Bazlington, the lead character in the children's series Pugwall.

