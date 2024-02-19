What is Troy Philipp B. accused of? Indicted American man in Neuschwanstein castle murder admits to r*pe and killing of fellow U.S. tourist

An American man accused of ra*ing and killing a fellow U.S. tourist last year near Bavaria's famed Neuschwanstein castle admitted to the charges on the opening day of his trial on Monday, February 19.

Troy Philipp B. is accused of multiple offenses, including one count of murder, in connection with the 21-year-old female victim. He is also charged with the attempted murder of the victim's friend. The victim's friend is reported to be an American citizen.

As per DW, he is also charged with r*pe with fatal consequences, grievous bodily harm, and possession of child p*rnography. In Germany, the maximum sentence for murder is life in prison.

The attack happened on June 14, 2023, not far from the Marienbruecke, a bridge that crosses a canyon adjacent to the castle and provides a well-known view of Neuschwanstein.

However, B.'s attorney stated in court that the accused had not premeditated the attack. The attorney continued, saying that his client was "deeply ashamed" of what he had done and wanted to apologize to the victim's family. B. confirmed to the court that his attorney's testimony was true.

Troy Philipp B. admitted to his crimes that he committed in Neuschwanstein castle

According to CBS News, the two female tourists at Neuschwanstein Castle, ages 21 and 22, were lured off the trail by the defendant. He met them on a hiking path and promised to show them a secret spot in the Neuschwanstein castle. The 30-year-old male then allegedly forced the 21-year-old woman to the ground in a remote area before r*ping and strangling her.

A fight broke out with the accuser when the older woman attempted to assist her friend. The suspect then pushed her down a steep slope. She had a head injury and grazes and bruises from the almost 165-foot fall, but she survived.

The suspect allegedly strangled the younger woman until she passed out and then r*ped her. The prosecution claimed that he pushed the unconscious r*pe victim down the same slope after being stopped by the hikers who happened to witness the crime.

The 22-year-old was hurt but able to speak when mountain rescue crews discovered the two women. However, after being flown to the hospital by helicopter with severe injuries, the 21-year-old victim passed away that evening.

As per CBS News, defense lawyer Philip Mueller said in a statement,

“The defendant has committed an unfathomable crime.”

According to the same source, Mueller further told the court,

"He was aware that the victim could die without help, yet he still left her behind.”

Before they met near Neuschwanstein, the women, according to the authorities, did not know the man. As per CBS News, shortly after the attack at Neuschwanstein Castle, the suspect was taken into custody. His arrest was the result of a “witness tip in the immediate vicinity of the crime.”

Police reportedly received dozens of images and videos on a website designed to assist them in gathering tips following the crime.

The suspect in the Neuschwanstein Castle murder was found to have a laptop and several telephones that had evidence of child s*xual abuse, according to the prosecution.

As per CBS News, the trial is scheduled to continue until March 13, and a verdict is anticipated to be made public in mid-March.