What did Uley Hines do? Pennsylvania man accused of killing roommate over minor argument

83-year-old Uley Hines was accused of killing his roommate, Keith Boggs, after a minor argument over a dog. Hines allegedly fatally shot Boggs after the verbal altercation. According to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan's Office, Hines has been charged with first and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and possession of a weapon.

It has been revealed that Uley Hines knew Boggs' parents for a long time, and thus, when the latter needed a place to stay, the elderly man offered his place at Coatesville's Graham Avenue.

Uley Hines was considered a father figure by Keith Boggs

On Saturday, August 19, at around 8.40 pm local time, responding officers from Coatesville Police Department arrived at Uley Hines' residence. Upon arrival, they found Boggs lying unconscious on the front steps of the house.

Police heard the screams of a juvenile female coming from inside the apartment at the same time. They also noticed a bloody footprint and blood droplets outside. Law enforcement officials initially reported that Boggs had received one bullet in the upper chest area. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan said the shooting was unnecessary and "senseless." The two allegedly had fights over Uley Hines' dog before the suspect shot the victim. The victim's sister, Roxanne, said,

"Keith was a beautiful person. Of course, he had his issues — he was human like everyone else — but he did not deserve this."

Roxanne further stated that Boggs left behind a young 8-year-old daughter. She also reportedly said her brother lived with Hines for about six years. Hines was a friend of the victim's mother, and a cousin of Boggs addressed him as "Uncle Uley."

A next-door woman reportedly heard gunshots that allegedly killed Boggs

A neighbor claimed that she heard the two men argue, where at one point, Keith Boggs asked Uley Hines,

"What do you want me to do with this dog?"

Shortly after this, Boggs walked the dog into the house. It was then that the neighbor heard gunshots. Hines was heard saying,

"I told you to stop [expletive] with me."

She then reportedly saw the victim lying in front of the house. Several hours after the deadly shooting, authorities located the suspect a few blocks away from his house and arrested him. DA Ryan said:

"Gun violence remains a devastating epidemic across the nation, and we send our deepest condolences to Mr. Boggs’s family and friends. Our office will do everything in our power to hold the defendant accountable for this loss."

Although authorities initially believed that the victim was shot once, an autopsy report revealed that he was struck with three bullets - one on the right arm and both sides of the chest.