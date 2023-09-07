What is urgent fetal surgery? Kourtney Kardashian hospitalization scare explained

American socialite Kourtney Kardashian gave an update about her pregnancy, days after it was reported that her husband, and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker rushed back from tour to be with her during a family emergency. On September 7, the 44-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture from her hospital bed with only the duo's hands visible.

She began her lengthy caption by thanking the "incredible doctors" for saving her baby's life. Kourtney Kardashian then addressed Travis Barker's absence from his tour as he rushed to take care of her amidst her health scare. Kourtney then revealed that she underwent an "urgent fetal surgery."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Kourtney Kardashian then also said that she and the baby walked out of the hospital safely and called it the "truest blessing."

All you need to know about Fetal surgery amidst Kourtney Kardashian's health scare

As per the website of Cleveland Clinic, during fetal surgery, a fetus is operated on while it is still developing in the uterus. It is also known as perinatal or in-utero surgery. The surgeon may refer to it as "fetal intervention" if it is less complicated or invasive. Fetal surgeons intervene to save the fetus or enhance the newborn's long-term prognosis.

A developing fetus may be threatened by certain congenital defects. A large lung malformation, for instance, may compress the fetus' heart. This can cause cardiac failure and ultimately death. Other conditions are not immediately deadly but they cause disabilities before birth.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their pregnancy a few months ago. The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum originally revealed her pregnancy with Travis on June 16 with a famous scene during one of the musician's Blink-182 performances in which she put up a banner that said, "Travis, I'm pregnant."

The moment was a nod to the band's 1999 music video for All the Small Things, in which a lady comes at one of the drummer's concerts in an aviation hangar and puts up a banner that says the same thing.

The pair has been very vocal about their desires and struggles to have a baby. In 2022, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that they tried IVF journey but stopped it after it took a toll on her health. While appearing on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast, she said:

“The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it’s for so many people, but it’s just not for me. So, I feel like if it’s truly meant to be, it will happen."

This baby would be Kardashian and Travis Barker's first as a couple. Kourtney is already a mother to three kids - Mason (13), Penelope (11), and Reign (8), whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker is also a father to three kids - Landon (19), Alabama (17), and stepdaughter Atiana (24), whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.