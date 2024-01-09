In a recent development, Wenheng Zhao, a 26-year-old US Navy serviceman hailing from Monterey Park, California, has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for his involvement in a case that accused him of accepting bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for sensitive US military information, as reported by the New York Post.

Wenheng Zhao, also known as Thomas Zhao, admitted to conspiring with a Chinese intelligence officer and accepting bribes. The sentencing, which took place on Monday, January 8, was carried out by US District Judge R. Gary Klausner.

Another US sailor, 22-year-old Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, was arrested last August on suspicion of spying for China. As per the New York Times, Wei was arrested for allegedly spying and sharing details about the San Diego-based USS Essex.

According to court documents, Zhao pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one count of conspiring with the intelligence officer and one count of receiving a bribe. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison by the court and was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500.

Inside Wenheng Zhao's classified information exchange

Wenheng Zhao, stationed at a naval base near Los Angeles, received approximately $15,000 from a Chinese intelligence officer between August 2021 and May 2023. In return, Zhao provided sensitive US Navy information covering operational security, exercises, and critical infrastructure, as reported by the New York Post.

Wenheng Zhao gave away confidential information regarding a major sea exercise in the Pacific, possibly affecting the efficacy of critical naval undertakings. Moreover, he divulged technical illustrations and electrical layouts of a radar system located in Okinawa, Japan, that could seriously endanger important defense installations in the region.

Zhao, a naturalized US citizen born in China, was arrested in July last year and has been held in custody without bail since then.

In a press release from the Department of Justice, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen didn't mince words, stating that the Petty Officer betrayed his country.

"Mr. Zhao betrayed his solemn oath to defend his country and endangered those who serve in the US military."

He also added that the Department of Justice remains resolute in its objective to combat the Chinese government's actions aimed at destabilizing national security. Its determination is unwavering when it comes to ensuring that anyone who breaches the laws associated with these vital endeavors faces appropriate consequences.

In October, Wenheng Zhao pleaded guilty to two felony charges. He admitted to one count of conspiring with a Chinese intelligence officer and another count of receiving a bribe.

As per the press release, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada for the Central District of California spoke about Zhao's guilty plea and said,

"Officer Zhao betrayed his country and the men and women of the US Navy by accepting bribes from a foreign adversary. While he and the PRC officer he served took great pains to conceal their corrupt scheme, investigators were vigilant in uncovering this shameful plot."

At the sentencing hearing in Los Angeles, Tarek Shawky, the sailor's attorney, stated,

"He’s ready to take responsibility for what he has done. He trusted somebody he shouldn’t have trusted and made some poor decisions."

Shawky advocated for a 12-month sentence on behalf of his client during the hearing, as reported by the New York Post.