What did William Lowe do? Florida man arrested after bags with dismembered remains found floating in Delray beach

On Thursday, August 4, 78-year-old Florida man William Lowe was arrested for the alleged murder and dismemberment of his 80-year-old wife, Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

According to authorities in Delray Beach, Lowe reportedly shot his wife before dismembering her with a chainsaw, gathering her body parts in five bags, and disposing of the human remains in the ocean. On July 21, the body parts were discovered by a civilian.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a murder investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

Rose @901Lulu pic.twitter.com/LG8mWSTAkR William Lowe (78) decided that it was a great idea to hack his wife into pieces and put her dismembered body in three separate suitcases. She was shot in the head. Aydil Barbosa Fontes (80) is who we were all searching for in Delray Beach, Florida from the sketch. Which might… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

William Lowe has not admitted to the killing. However, many investigators claim that he was acting suspiciously and that surveillance footage around his house indicates that he may have been involved in disposing of the body. Authorities have not yet identified a possible motive for the slaying.

The timeline of the allegations against William Lowe

On July 21, 2023, a bystander discovered a suitcase that reportedly contained a human foot. The bystander told authorities that they were shocked to see a human foot emerging from the zipper of the bag.

The bag also had an airline sticker that read "Barbosa," eventually leading officials to identify the victim as Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

Pixie ✨🧚🏻‍♀️☀️ @PixiePi13720126 Delay Beach

, 78, Purple Heart: arrested, charged with wife's murder after remains found in suitcases in intracoastal

Neighbors haven’t seen her 3 weeks

He said his wife of 15 yrs is in Brazil & dismembered pic.twitter.com/S4CsHdBAws #BREAKING Delay Beach #WilliamLowe , 78, Purple Heart: arrested, charged with wife's murder after remains found in suitcases in intracoastalNeighbors haven’t seen her 3 weeksHe said his wife of 15 yrs is in Brazil & dismembered #AydilBarbosaFontes , 80, with a chainsaw twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Upon searching the vicinity, local authorities discovered two more suitcases that contained human body parts. On July 22, they found the victim's head inside a tote bag. They confirmed that the woman was killed after someone shot her in the head.

In the days following the gruesome discovery, authorities found surveillance footage of suspected killer William Lowe in the water near the locations where the bag was found.

Witnesses also claimed that Lowe would frequent the area and was often seen wandering around the locations of the bags. In one case, Lowe reportedly showed signs of distress after noticing that the bags had been washed back to shore.

On Monday, August 1, authorities executed a search warrant on William Lowe's apartment. Investigators discovered concerning signs, such as traces of blood splatter. After authorities entered the condo, Lowe allegedly attempted to escape from a window.

Officials also had reason to believe that he had attempted to retrieve his firearm, a 9mm gun. They eventually discovered a chainsaw on one of Lowe's properties, a tool he was suspected of having used to dismember Feuntes.

The police affidavit read:

“Drag marks were observed in the living room, hallway, and master bedroom. Large amounts of blood were found in the living room, dining room, and master bathroom. Cleaning supplies were found throughout the residence, some containing blood spatter.”

Upon being confronted by the police, Lowe claimed that he last saw Aydil Barbosa Fuentes when she left on a trip to Brazil. However, investigators said they are fairly positive that the 78-year-old is behind her slaying. He is currently being held in the Palm Beach County jail without bond.