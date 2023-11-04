“What in the world?”: Florida man’s attempt at circumcision of toddler cousin while babysitting leaves netizens stupefied

Social media users were left shocked when the news about a Florida man, Timothoes Powell, circumcising his toddler cousin went viral on the internet. As per the police, the man was babysitting his cousin when the incident took place on October 17, 2023. The parents stated that the incident took place when the mother was out for work, and the grandparents were asleep.

Police also claimed that Powell called up the boy’s mother to inform her about how her son was bleeding from the groin area. At the time, the Florida man told the mother that the bleeding was due to a piece of glass in the baby’s diaper.

However, surveillance cameras show that the Florida man was walking inside the house with a sharp object in his hand after he changed the baby’s diaper.

Upon questioning, Timothoes claimed that the toddler’s skin broke as he was trying to wipe off the glass, according to Fox News. However, when the 2-year-old was taken to the hospital, the staff clearly stated to the police how the cut was too precise to be accidental, as per USA Today.

The Flordia police also mentioned how an advanced practice nurse from the Child Protection Team also confirmed that this was a case of child abuse. As the news started floating on social media, several social media users slammed the man.

One netizen expressed their shock by commenting:

Social media users bashed the man who circumcised his 2-year-old cousin while babysitting: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users enraged after news about Florida man circumcising his toddler cousin goes viral

The news about the Florida man circumcising his 2-year-old cousin has spread like wildfire on social media. While the man himself is denying any such allegations, CCTV footage of the house shows the toddler crying loudly after the incident occurred. Powell is also seen threatening the baby to stop crying.

As the incident was shared by a Twitter user, @FoxNews, here is how netizens reacted:

As per the police report, the injury of the 2-year-old toddler was massive, and the hospital staff had to glue his skin to stop the bleeding. At the moment, Powell has been arrested and has been charged with aggravated child abuse. The Florida man is currently in the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $100,000 bond.