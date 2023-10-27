What is this year’s theme for World Day for Audiovisual Heritage? Origin, date, and significance explored

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage also known as WDAH is observed on October 27 (today) every year, to raise awareness about the importance of preserving and safeguarding audiovisual materials, such as films and recordings, for future generations.

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is an initiative led by UNESCO and the Coordinating Council of Audiovisual Archives Associations, which has different themes every year. This year, the theme for the event is “Your Window to the World.”

Describing the theme, the organizations touched upon the significance of this archival data as it allows the world to witness those events that one has not attended. Explaining how it helps one listen to the voices of the past, the organization explained how The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage allows masses to explore the audios of the time gone by.

Expand Tweet

The history of the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage dates back to October 27, 1980, when the day was first observed during the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Belgrade, Serbia.

At the time, the Recommendation for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Moving Images was adopted to preserve the audio and visual documents as many highlighted their importance.

“We extract valuable lessons from it”: More details revealed as UNESCO talks about the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage being celebrated on October 27

UNESCO described the importance of the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage by claiming that people will be able to attend the events of the past by listening to the documents. Talking about this year’s theme, UNESCO stated on their website:

“As a window to the world, audiovisual heritage enables us to witness events we do not attend, listen to voices of the past, and create narratives that inform and entertain. Through the exploration of recorded sounds and visual imagery captured on film and video, we not only gain an appreciation for the cultural wealth but also extract valuable lessons from it.”

Expand Tweet

Other than being crucial for the preservation of audio-visual documents, the day is also observed to motivate people to preserve the documentary heritage and to emphasize the commitment to digitally safeguard this cultural heritage.

The day is also observed to address the risk of losing audiovisual records due to neglect, decay, and obsolescence. Furthermore, to raise awareness about this subject, events are held in many countries, institutions, schools, etc. Many people also take the initiative to talk about the program on TV, radio, and via other mediums.

Many events are also organized by several other audiovisual associations like the Association of Moving Image Archivists, the International Council on Archives, the International Association of Sound and Audiovisual Archives (IASA) and the International Federation of Film Archives.

Expand Tweet

UNESCO designated October 27 as World Day for Audiovisual Heritage with a multifaceted purpose. The key purpose was to foster public recognition of the imperative preservation and to facilitate the celebration of diverse cultural and historical facets.