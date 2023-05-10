When is BLADE movie releasing? Internet confident it won't clash with Beetlejuice 2

It'll be now Beetlejuice 2 v/s Blade at the box office! The sequel has finally been given a release date a fortnight after it was officially launched at the CinemaCon 2023 during the Warner Bros. Discovery slate showcase. Reports state that the horror outing will hit theaters on September 6, 2024 - the same date as Blade is also scheduled to come out. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) piece stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali as the titular character.

As soon as Beetlejuice 2's release date was declared by the pop culture portal Discussing Film, several took to the internet to conclude pretty confidently that Blade won't clash with the Beetlejuice sequel.

Beetlejuice, a fantasy horror comedy, was helmed by Tim Burton. It starred Michael Keaton in the titular role, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Catherine O'Hara, among others. The 1988 flick performed exceptionally well at the box office and with the critics, earning an Oscar.

For the sequel, Keaton and Ryder will reportedly reprise their roles, while Burton’s Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will play Lydia’s daughter. Meanwhile, Justin Theroux has been signed in an undisclosed role.

Fans prefer Beetlejuice 2 over Blade as the former gets a release date

As per Variety, Beetlejuice 2 will hit the floor on May 10 in London. It's being backed by Brad Pitt’s Plan B while Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are the screenplay writers.

Meanwhile, Blade has halted its production for now. Deadline reported that the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has forced Marvel to clamp down on the pre-production of the upcoming feature. Just last month, the superhero production firm hired True Detective scribe Nic Pizzolatto to write the script.

However, due to the strike, work has been put on hold, pushing the production of the Mahershala Ali-starrer. So when the date of Beetlejuice 2 was announced, netizens opined that there was no way the two films are going to clash because of the production standstill.

Some chose Beetlejuice 2 over Blade since the latter doesn’t feature OG star, the charming Wesley Snipes.

For now, the superhero film has its lead star, writer, main villain, producer in MCU chief Kevin Feige, and director Yann Demange.

It seems Mia Goth, known for X and Pearl, has been roped in as the main antagonist. Industry insider Daniel Richtman reported via Fandom Wire that the 29-year-old English actress will play the character of ancient demon goddess-sorceress Lilith, while Delroy Lindo may play Deacon Frost.

Beetlejuice 2 and Blade are slated to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

