“When we first met, he looked like he would definitely do what he had to do”: Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee dish on Our Blooming Youth

The sensational stars of the latest blockbuster K-drama Our Blooming Youth, Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee, recently spoke with Elle Korea about their experience working together on the show and shared insightful details about their characters.

Sharing her opinion on her co-star, Jeon So-nee said that Park Hyung-sik exudes a sincere and hardworking vibe, and his personality is not very different from his aura. The actress further revealed that Hyung-sik is always calm and composed, which is a great quality to possess during shoots, which are high-stress environments. She said:

“In a good way, Hyung Sik is the same. When we first met, he was friendly, polite, and looked like he would definitely do what he had to do. That’s exactly how he was. When you film for close to a year, there are days you’re exhausted and days that don’t go as planned, but he’s never shown himself to lose composure. I guess I could say he’s constant.”

Park Hyung-sik shares his first impression of Jeon So-nee and his character in Our Blooming Youth

The star of tvN’s latest K-drama, Our Blooming Youth, Park Hyung-sik, shared his first impression of Jeon So-nee. Initially, he thought that due to the candid nature of the actress and their lack of prior interactions, it would be difficult for him to get along with her. However, with time and continued interactions, they grew closer, and he realized that it was not every day that he gets to meet and resonate with someone his age. He said:

“So Nee looked blunt and aloof at first. I thought to myself, ‘Ah, this won’t be easy.' But that didn’t go for long. Whenever we went back and forth with our lines, I kept discovering new sides.”

He continued:

“Ultimately, we quickly became close while sharing our thoughts and concerns with each other. Additionally, while it’s easy to meet people on set who are similar in age as you, it’s hard to meet someone who’s the same age. In addition to So Nee, this set has a lot of ’91-liners so it’s interesting and nice to see.”

The star of Strong Girl Bong Soon also elaborated on the comparison between his character from Our Blooming Youth and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior, since both are period K-dramas. According to the actor, there are very few similarities between the characters given the differing context and plotline. Explaining the same, he said:

“‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ is set in Silla, while ‘Our Blooming Youth’ is a Joseon Dynasty story, so the costumes are completely different. If you look at the characters’ positions, they seem similar at first glance, but they’re very different. If Sammaekjong is the process of growing with friends in a group called Hwarang, Lee Hwan is a bit more mature. I tried to unfold Lee Hwan by focusing on the things he had to protect and achieve as Crown Prince.”

The interview with the stars will be featured alongside a pictorial in the February edition of Elle Korea.

Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee’s new drama Our Blooming Youth premiered on February 6. New episodes air every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST.

