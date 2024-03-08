When was James Moore on Ex On The Beach? The former reality star allegedly raped a teen victim and spied on her

Former reality TV personality James Moore has reportedly denied the claims that he raped a teenager during a recent trial at the Preston Crown Court. Moore participated in the fifth series of Ex On The Beach, which premiered in August 2016 and concluded in October of the same year.

Moore was accused of behaving violently with the victim, which left her injured in the head. According to Daily Mail, the victim reportedly recorded everything that happened between her and Moore, but Moore told the court that the assault "never happened."

Moore even referred to the video by saying that his hands were on the victim's shoulder, but he never held her around the neck. Various other videos reportedly featuring Moore were presented as evidence inside court. James expressed his shock at the accusations that were revealed by the cops and said,

"Sorry, I find this funny, but no, no, no. I couldn't believe I was in a police station and getting questioned for this."

James Moore responded to the charges imposed against him: Trial and other details explored

While James Moore was charged with raping a teenager, he was additionally accused of using cameras to monitor the movements of the victim. As mentioned earlier, the victim secretly recorded her conversations with Moore, and the videos were played at the court.

One of the videos allegedly revealed that Moore was yelling at the victim, who began crying at one point. The Sun states that there was another video where James reportedly tried to get her out of the house by grabbing her arm.

Moore was also spotted with a hammer in his hand as he stood near the victim's car. James replied that he did that so the victim could respond to him since he did not want her at the place. He added,

"I didn't want to speak to her. It's not nice hearing me speak like that, but it wasn't a nice situation."

Furthermore, James claimed that he never used cameras to spy on her. The allegations emerged back in 2022, and Moore reportedly told the court that he did not lie about anything.

James Moore also claimed that he was battling with his addiction problems and even entered rehab for three weeks. He reportedly said that he was no longer addicted to drugs and alcohol, claiming that he was suffering from emotional and mental abuse due to the allegations of the victim.

James Moore has been involved in other legal troubles. The Mirror states that he reportedly attacked a friend in 2021 after finding the man was inside his girlfriend's room. He then posted an intimate video online the following year, and it reportedly featured his ex-girlfriend. According to Metro, the victim also confirmed the same, and Moore was accused of revenge porn.