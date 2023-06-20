When did Tom Mann get engaged to Danielle Hampson? X-Factor alum remembers losing late fiancée on wedding day

Former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann remembered his late fiancée Danielle Hampson one year after her death, which happened to be their wedding day. The former took to Instagram on Sunday, June 18, 2023, to honor the love of his life and express his emotions dealing with life after she was gone.

Tom Mann, who got engaged to Danielle Hampson in December 2019, took to Instagram to share a picture of his late fiancée and their son Bowie.

"1 year, somehow...1 year ago, I put on my suit expecting to meet you at that town hall & tell you ‘I do'. I ended up wearing it in a hospital waiting room," he said.

He continued to reflect on the "unbearable" pain he had to endure after her passing away, not knowing that a year ago, he'd woken beside her for one last time.

"No answers to how or why, and no words to articulate any of these feelings. Nothing makes any sense & everything has changed. I don't know why you couldn't stay."

X-Factor alum Tom Mann and Danielle Hampson's relationship timeline explored

According to the X-Factor alum's Instagram post, the duo began posting pictures as a couple in 2016 and shared glimpses that captured their journey from vacationing together to buying their own house. In 2019, Tom proposed to Danielle, and the duo shared pictures with their fans on social media.

"19•12•2019 - only went and put a ring on it didn’t i. @danihampson my future wife, can’t wait for what’s to come 🖤 ... thank you @gabrielleaplin for sounding so beautiful & thank you @lostboy_uk for help making it happen as well as capturing it," he said while announcing their engagement on social media.

The pair were to get married in 2020. However, the COVID pandemic brought all their plans to a halt. However, they brought in another good news to their fans: Danielle's pregnancy announcement in June 2021.

Their son, Bowie, was born in October 2021. His arrival was announced by the couple on Instagram. Tom couldn't contain his excitement for the newborn's arrival and captioned the post on Instagram with several pictures of their son.

I've never known a love like it - you are already my everything Bowie. @danihampson...I am so indescribably proud of your strength & the way you handled whatever was thrown your way. You really are incredible. a special thank you to all the midwives and doctors at St George's for all their amazing work🤍," he captioned.

Since then, the couple showcased glimpses of their son's big milestones before Tom took to Instagram to announce the sad passing of Danielle on the day they were to get married. He revealed that his "best friend Dani" had passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. What was supposed to be one of the happiest days of their lives "ended in irreversible heartbreak."

"We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you," the X-Factor star further said.

Tom promised to make Danielle proud by raising Bowie well. Expressing that he'd "cried an ocean," he called his late fiancée a beautiful person inside out and the brightest light in any room.

In December 2022, Tom Mann organized a fundraising event Dance With Dani, to celebrate the life of Danielle Hampson. The latter's last post on Instagram was about the family sharing quality time as they spent their vacation in Sardina, Italy.

The reality star received massive support from his fans and followers worldwide for his tribute.

