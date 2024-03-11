When did Vanessa Hudgens get married? High School Musical star shows off pregnancy at the Oscars Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens, the American actress and singer has just revealed her pregnancy, showing off her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The 35-year-old got married to the Major League Baseball outfielder, Cole Tucker, on Dec. 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico, after announcing their engagement to the public on February 9, 2023, as reported by People. Hudgens and Tucker began dating in 2020 following her split from Austin Butler in January of that year.

The actress was all smiles as she attended the 96th Academy Awards ceremony in a black long-sleeved, floor-length dress that showcased her belly. She posed for photos while holding her stomach, highlighting the happy news.

Vanessa Hudgens was present at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony and red carpet this Sunday, March 10, 2024. The High School Musical star surprised fans and the Hollywood crowd by showing off her baby bump which was seemingly kept a secret until the event.

Vanessa Hudgens walked the red carpet at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre. She wore an all-black ensemble and posed for photos while adoringly caressing her stomach. The actress debuted her first child with her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker, as per CNN.

She was wearing a black turtleneck evening gown by Vera Wang Haute. Vanessa Hudgens showed off the bodycon silhouette and a flowing train. She paired the outfit with an array of diamond-encrusted jewelry from Chopard, including a necklace, rings, and drop earrings, as per USA Today.

The red-carpet surprise comes just three months after Hudgens and Cole Tucker, tied the knot in a private ceremony in December, last year. The couple was first linked together in 2020 when Hudgens posted a photo of herself captioned “date night”. The actress was photographed later the same night, holding hands with the baseball star, as per Harper's Bazaar.

The High School Musical actress opened up about the beginnings of their romance while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, in May 2021. She told Drew,

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

Vanessa had a long-term relationship with fellow actor Austin Butler. The pair broke up in 2020 after dating for eight years and then she met Cole Bryson Tucker. Last week, on Wednesday, she expressed her thoughts about her last relationship during an interview for the She Pivots podcast. She said,

"I feel like so much of my character was built from my breakups. I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously. You pushed me to the right person, which I’m so grateful for, because he’s just the most supportive, real, understanding human being that I have ever met."

Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough hosted ABC’s The Oscars Red Carpet Show which starts at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m., on Sunday. PDT ahead of Sunday’s Oscars telecast. She interviewed several artists at the award show including, Emma Stone, Simu Liu, Ariana Grande, and America Ferrera, as per CNN.