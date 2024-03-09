Where was Brigette Benitez last seen? Search underway for California woman suspected of abducting 16-month-old son

31-year-old Brigette Benitez, who does not have legal custody of his son, was recently accused of abducting him. It is suspected that she allegedly kidnapped the child and possibly fled to Mexico after a scheduled unmonitored visit with him on February 6, 2024. Benitez allegedly crossed the border to take the child to his non-custodial father who reportedly lives there.

KTLA 5 reported that according to the FBI, Benitez and her child were last seen in Walnut in a black 2021 Toyota Camry with California license plate 8WAS968. A federal arrest warrant was issued for the woman by authorities on March 7 and she was charged with international parental kidnapping.

California mother Brigette Benitez allegedly crossed the border and entered Mexico after reportedly abducting her biological child

16-month-old Miguel Eduardo Zuniga Medina Jr. was allegedly kidnapped by his mother. The case was reported to the authorities when Brigette Benitez failed to return the child to his foster parent in Walnut on February 6, 2024.

ABC 7 reported that Brigette Benitez had an unsupervised visit with the child in Walnut when she allegedly kidnapped him. As per a press release by the FBI, she has been charged with international parental kidnapping.

According to law enforcement officers, it is possible that she fled with the child to Mexico, where his father, Miguel Eduardo Medina Zuniga, Sr. allegedly lives. Medina Sr. reportedly lives in Aguascalientes, Mexico, where the 31-year-old mom reportedly took the child. However, neither of them had custody of the toddler, as per ABC7.

Expand Tweet

As per NBC, Laura Eimiller of the FBI said:

"Benitez, who does not have custody of Medina Jr., is believed to have taken him to Mexico after failing to return him to the foster parent where he had been placed by the (Los Angeles County) Department of Children and Family Services."

Police discovered that the toddler's father has a history of violence

While investigating the abduction, authorities discovered that the non-custodial dad of the missing toddler allegedly has a history of violence. As per ABC 7, a statement by the FBI stated that he has been arrested for alleged domestic violence in the past.

"Medina, Sr. was arrested last year for an alleged domestic violence incident and has a history of engaging in violent altercations in the presence of children," it read.

The arrest warrant was based on a criminal complaint against Brigette Benitez, which was filed in Los Angeles. According to the criminal complaint:

"[Brigette Benitez] intentionally obstructed the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)."

Expand Tweet

According to ABC7, the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) currently has legal custody over the missing toddler. The child is reportedly Hispanic, 3 feet tall, and weighs around 17 pounds. The missing child has brown eyes and black hair and was possibly wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes when he disappeared.

The authorities have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding the alleged kidnapping. Individuals can contact the local FBI office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate to report any details about the case. They can also send their tips to www.tips.fbi.gov.