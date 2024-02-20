Where to buy Donald Trump Sneakers online? Prices and all you need to know about the Former President’s newly launched brand

Donald Trump's "The Never Surrender High Tops" can be bought for $399 at https://gettrumpsneakers.com/. The Republican presidential candidate released the sneakers on February 17 at Sneaker Con. While unveiling the first official Trump footwear, he said,

"I've wanted to do this a long time. I have some incredible people that work with me on things and they came up with this... and I think it's gonne be a big success."

The shoes are shiny gold high tops with the American flag detailed at the back. Founder and CEO of Luxury Bazaar, Roman Sharf, won personally signed sneakers of Trump at the Sneaker Con after a winning bid of $9,000. At the Sneaker Con, Donald Trump signed the sneakers for whoever was bidding at the event.

Sharf is a Trump supporter and won a bidding war for the Trump sneakers that went out of stock after the launch. After bagging the sneakers, he said,

"We are going to have a winning celebration come this Novemner, and I'll be wearing these one-of-one Donald Trump-signed sneakers-the only president I recognized the last four years."

The footwear launch comes a day after Trump was ordered to pay $359.9 million in penalties for lying about his wealth to dupe banks, insurers, and others. Additionally, he was ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused Trump of sexual assault and damaging her reputation.

While reacting to the sneaker launch, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign communications directions, Michael Tyler said,

"Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he'll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life."

Is Donald Trump's new sneaker line an attempt to woo the younger generation?

While talking about his sneaker line at the Sneaker Con, Trump mentioned that the new launch aims to reach out to the younger generation. He said,

"We're going to turn this country around fast. And we're going to remember the young people, and we're going to remember Sneaker Con."

While explaining the younger generation's perspective on Trump, Jonas Du, on USA Today, said,

"Kids in my generation came of age at a time when everyone around us and the popular culture despised Trump and, gradually by extension, anything "conservative.""

On the same website where the Trump sneakers are being sold, the former US President has three pairs of tennis shoes: high tops, white laceless athletic shoes, and red laceless athletic shoes. The website also sells Trump's "Victory47" perfume and cologne at $99 each.

