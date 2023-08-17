Where was Camela Leierth-Segura last seen? Search for missing Katy Perry songwriter intensifies

Swedish musician Camela Leierth-Segura has not been found since her disappearance in late June after being evicted from her Beverly Hills house. Best known for co-writing Katy Perry's 2013 hit song Walking On Air, the 48-year-old has been reported missing by the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonita. As per the missing persons report, Camela Leierth-Segura was last seen on June 29, 2023.

According to Liz Montgomery, a friend of Leierth-Segura who is helping with the case, the Swedish musician's 2010 silver Ford Fusion was last seen leaving Beverly Hills at about 2:40 am on June 30. However, it is unknown if she was the one driving.

As per news reports, Leierth-Segura's landlord had already evicted the singer before the news of her disappearance was made public. The songwriter's neighbors and acquaintances informed the New York Post that she was struggling to pay rent.

Camela Leierth-Segura was evicted from her rental property in Beverly Hills

Camela Leierth-Segura was last seen almost two months ago, on June 29, 2023, according to the missing person's report filed with California police. Along with her, Leierth-Segura’s 19-year-old cat, Morris, is also missing.

The model-turned-songwriter's family lives in Sweden. Upon not hearing from her for several weeks, her sister reached out to one of Leierth-Segura's friends, Liz Montgomery, who then filed a report with the Beverly Hills police, as per ABC7. In an attempt to garner public attention and generate leads, Montgomery wrote on Instagram,

"This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend. People are asking so, YES! PLEASE SHARE - HELP NEEDED! My dear friend of over 25 years is missing. LAST SEEN IN BEVERLY HILLS ON JUNE 29, 2023."

Montgomery's post contains four pictures of Camela Leierth and more information about the case.

"We are desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of our dear friend, and sister, Camela Leierth, who may also be using the name Camela Leierth Segura. Camela has been missing since June 29th, and her last known contact was in Beverly Hills, California," Montgomery wrote.

Liz Montgomery further stated,

"If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately. You can email any tips or information to: [email protected] or the police or message me."

Montgomery also told USA TODAY that Leierth-Segura had recently been evicted from her apartment. Highlighting the abrupt nature of Leierth's disappearance, her neighbor Harrison Silverman told KABC:

"Just went from like here being around... just stopping and talking once a week at least, to nothing...no car."

Camela's other friends are also worried about her and the state she might be in. One of her friends, Cecilia Foss, gave a worrisome comment to the media outlet KABC, saying,

"I like to think that nothing bad happened but do I think something bad happened? Yeah."

A talented musician and solo artist, Leierth-Segura has been credited on Katy Perry's song Walking On Air from her 2013 album, Prism. She has also collaborated with the Swedish band Kent.

As per the California police report, Camela Leierth-Segura was listed as "a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds." Anyone with information is requested to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184.