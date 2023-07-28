Where was Caydence Roberts last seen? Amber alert issued for missing Burlington Iowa teenager

On Wednesday, July 26, 14-year-old Caydence Roberts was reported missing in Iowa. Roberts was last seen in the town of Burlington, though authorities have not specified the street or area where she was spotted by witnesses.

Authorities stated that they believe the teen was abducted, and that she may be in danger. As a result, they issued an Amber Alert for Caydence Roberts at approximately 5 pm on Thursday.

Since the search for Roberts is still in its early stages, no further details have been released.

Burlington authorities request in the search for Caydence Roberts

In an online statement, the Burlington Police Department noted that several agencies are set to arrive in the small Iowa town to search for Caydence Roberts.

The disappearance of the minor rocked the community, leading to many locals posting about the case online.

After the Amber Alert was issued, images of Caydence Roberts spread across social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Radio stations and official government websites also spread awareness about the suspected kidnapping.

Authorities have not yet discussed why they believe Caydence Roberts has been abducted. She was described as being 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen in Burlington, she was wearing a light colored tank top, shorts and a Chicago Bulls cap. Officials have not disclosed any potential suspects in the incident.

What is an Amber Alert?

According to the US Department of Justice, the Amber Alert is a publicly distributed message used to involve communities in searches for missing children.

It was created after the 1996 murder and abduction of 9-year-old Texas girl Amber Rene Hagerman. The system, which was named after her, is an alert broadcast across radio stations, social media platforms, TV channels and text messages.

In most cases, Amber Alerts are only issued if authorities believe that the missing child has been abducted, or is in grave danger. Alerts can also only be released if there is sufficient information available about the case, such as a description of the child, or a license plate of the vehicle in which they may be travelling in.

In certain cases, authorities have also issued alerts when they do not believe there is a physical threat to the child. In many cases, this includes abductions by parents. The decision to release an alert is primarily determined by law enforcement agencies.

While Amber Alerts were traditionally broadcast across Cable TV and radio stations, in 2014, the Social Times announced that Google would co-operate more closely in missing persons cases. The search engine began to incorporate the Amber Alert system into its maps and searches.