Where were Christopher Owens and William Bull last seen? Roommate charged in connection with two Utah men’s disappearance

28-year-old Christopher Owens and 29-year-old William Bull were announced to be missing by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office on March 1, 2024. A press release by the sheriff's office stated that both individuals were last heard from mid-day on February 26, 2024, from the Blanding area in Utah.

The investigation suggests that the missing individuals left the Blanding area, maybe in a black Dodge pickup truck. However, their direction of travel remains unknown, as per the press release.

On March 8, 2024, after executing a search warrant at Christopher Owens' and William Bull's residence, authorities apprehended their 35-year-old roommate, Charles Yoo. KUTV reported that he has been charged with a second-degree felony of obstruction of justice.

Authorities are treating the disappearance of Christopher Owens and William Bull as a homicide investigation

A press release by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office on March 10, 2024 stated that a mutual friend of both Christopher Owens and William Bull had reported to authorities about some alarming interactions he had with Charles Yoo, days after the two missing individuals had stopped using social media and cell phones.

The evidence obtained at the residence and interviews conducted with Charles Yoo have led authorities to treat the case as a homicide. The press release reads,

"Due to evidence collected at the residence, interviews with Yoo, investigative techniques and the lack of proof of life from William Bull and Christopher Owens, the investigation is now being termed a homicide investigation."

As per authorities, the missing men were driving back from Moab on February 25, 2024. Surveillance footage from a gas station in Blanding showed their safe return from the trip, as reported by KUTV. Arresting documents suggest that Charles Yoo mentioned that he last saw both men on the morning of February 26, 2024. He said that they left in a black Dodge.

Authorities checked video from nearby security cameras. However, no black Dodge was spotted coming or going from the area. Detectives also conducted an emergency cell phone ping but did not uncover any location data for Christopher. During the emergency cell phone ping, William's phone location was tracked somewhere roughly 700 yards from their residence. However, upon searching, no phone was located.

On March 1, 2024, Charles Yoo had traveled but turned off his shared data location during that time. Detectives found out where he went, but during his interview, Charles reportedly provided different information.

Charles Yoo's main occupation is a vehicle mechanic, and he is a former military veteran with a large gun collection, as stated in KUTV. In February 2024, he reportedly claimed that one of his guns had gone missing. However, he did not officially report it to the authorities, and it was not mentioned whether this gun had been recovered.

Family and friends of Christopher Owens and William Bull are seeking answers

KSL-TV reported that the family and friends of Christopher Owens and William are looking for answers to their disappearance and hoping that the public can help to ensure their safe return.

Jeff LeBlanc, who grew up with both missing men, spoke about the case. As quoted in KUTV, Jeff said:

"It's breaking my heart man. I'm doing everything I can to hold it together and try to be here for my family and be strong for them."

Speaking about Christopher Owens, Jeff LeBlanc continued:

"Chris is the one who gives you the last cigarette out of his pack. He'll give you the shirt off his back, the last bite of his food, just to make sure you're taken care of, to make sure you're okay, just a kind, loving soul."

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office stated that the investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.