Where was Deanna Moyer last seen? Police issue plea for help in wake of Pennsylvania woman's disappearance 

The Pennsylvania police are looking for 26-year-old Francisville resident Deanna Moyer, who disappeared after her car broke down in the Germantown area on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

According to multiple social posts from friends and concerned community members, Moyer, who was last seen on Sunday in the 1800 block of Belfield Ave, was reportedly driving a 2015 black Acura when the vehicle broke down. Moyer reportedly attempted to contact several people for a ride after her car broke down.

However, her phone was found at a store close to the German Town area on Monday. It is unclear if the missing woman’s car with the tag MCF4182 was located in the area.

Meanwhile, police have asked anyone with information to reach out to the central detective division in the Philadelphia police department.

Online community expresses concern in wake of Deanna Moyer's disappearance

In the wake of Deanna Moyer’s mysterious disappearance, concerned friends and community members took to social media and urged people to reach out with any information that would lead to her whereabouts. In a Facebook post, Moyer's close friend, Chloe Galler wrote:

“Unfortunately I am posting asking for immediate help. One of my close friends, Deanna Moyer, has been missing since yesterday (12/17) at 4 pm. Her last known location was in the Germantown area.” She added, “Police are already involved but please please reach out with any info/sightings/cam footage if you live near there.”

Meanwhile, another friend, Lauren Christine, revealed that Moyer was considered to be in extreme danger after her car broke down in the Germantown area and she vanished on Sunday. Christine added that while her phone was found at a nearby corner store, there was no trace of the missing woman. She wrote:

“Deanna Moyer was last seen on Sunday, December 17th in the 1800 block of Belfield Ave. She currently has brown hair and was driving a 2015 black Acura. The vehicle broke down. Her cell phone was found at a nearby corner store. She is considered to be in extreme danger.”

The post was shared multiple times as people took to comments to share messages extending support while praying for her safe return.

Moyer was described as a white female with brown hair who stood at 5 feet 6 inches and weighed 130 pounds. Anyone with information leading to her whereabouts was asked to contact the central detective division at the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3093 or 215-686-3094.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a missing man from Chester County, Pennsylvania, 42-year-old Bobby Pipkin Jr, was found dead in a wrecked vehicle off the roadway along Lancaster Pike in Hockessin.

According to ABC 7, police believe Pipkin was westbound on Lancaster Pike near Hercules Road when his vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane and crashed into a guardrail. His car was discovered by a passing motorist who notified authorities.