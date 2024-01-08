Where was Domonic Davis last seen? Missing Tennessee woman found dead after vanishing on New Year’s Eve

Domonic Davis, from Memphis, Tennessee, was reported missing by her family on Monday, January 1, 2024, by her family members. They reported the 40-year-old missing as they hadn't seen her or heard from her since New Year's Eve. However, the Memphis Police Department confirmed on Thursday, January 4, 2024, that they had located Domonic Davis' body near an overpass in Memphis.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a murder. Discretion is advised.

According to WREG-TV Domonic was last spotted on December 30, 2023, in the Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace area. Her body was also found in the same area, according to the local police.

The missing person's report for Domonic stated that she was 5'7 tall, weighed 180 pounds, and had medium-length braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word "PINK" written on the front, along with a white t-shirt, and black pants.

Expand Tweet

Domonic Davis was reportedly visiting her boyfriend in Memphis prior to her disappearance

Domonic Davis, who has been living in Las Vegas, had reportedly gone to Memphis to meet her boyfriend before Christmas. FOX 13 Memphis quoted Domonic's sister Temeka Outlaw saying that her sister's relationship began around Thanksgiving last year.

Domonic's mother reportedly told authorities that the former had flown to Memphis on December 24, 2023. However, a post on Domonic's Facebook page allegedly suggested that she might have been in the city earlier.

Expand Tweet

According to Newsweek, Domonic's mother spoke to her deceased daughter's boyfriend. The latter informed her that he allegedly dropped Domonic off near a pawn shop on Summer Avenue. However, authorities searched the area and local hospitals and were unable to find her.

Newsweek noted that following Domonic's disappearance, her friends, family, and dozens of people assembled where she was last spotted to distribute missing persons flyers.

WREG-TV reported that according to a police report, authorities searched Domonic Davis' boyfriend's apartment, where they found her belongings. He reportedly showed the authorities his text messages, informing them about the times he tried to call her to ask her to collect her belongings. However, he mentioned that he did not hear back from her.

A statement by the Memphis Police Department read:

"The circumstances and details surrounding her death are currently under investigation. We will release additional information once it becomes available and the manner of death can be determined."

No arrests have been announced in the case yet.

Domonic Davis' family is looking for answers

FOX 13 Memphis reported that Domonic Davis' family has questions about her death and will be consistently seeking the answers. Her sister, Temeka Outlaw, told the outlet that it was like a bad dream that she didn't wish "on anybody."

According to the report by FOX 13 Memphis, after Domonic's body was found, Temeka said that authorities contacted the family to confirm the identification. She added that they called to check the tattoos as they had matching tattoos.

"Then a couple hours later, they called to confirm because they did a fingerprint. They confirmed indeed it was her." Temeka stated.

WREG-TV reported that 14 years ago, the family lost another of theirs (Domonic's other sister) to domestic violence. Temeka Outlaw told the outlet that when Domonic did not come to church, her mother began getting concerned. Temeka noted that her mother claimed to have had a "bad feeling in her stomach."

"But after a certain time, well my mama just kept saying she had a bad feeling in her stomach. She just kept saying, 'something is not right, I’ve lost a child before, something is not right'." Temeka recalled.

According to the report by WREG-TV, Temeka described her sister Domonic Davis as a firecracker who was very outgoing and loved people. She added that Domonic loved to sing and had a "voice like an angel."

"Pretty as she wanted to be. She was just an awesome person." Temeka said.

The report by WREG-TV stated that specific information about where the body of Domonic Davis was located or how she died has not been released as of now.