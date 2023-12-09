Where is elder Patrick Kearon from? What we know about his wife and family as new LDS church apostle replaces Russel Ballard 

Elder Patrick Kearon has been appointed as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called upon on Thursday, December 7, to fill in the vacancy that was created by the death of President M. Russell Ballard, who passed away in early November.

At the time of being called for service, President Russell M Nelson said,

“The call to the holy apostleship is one of witness to the world of the divinity of the Lord Jesus the Christ.”

After being ordained, Patrick Kearon said in a statement to the Church of Jesus Christ,

“This sacred call is so very daunting and humbling to me. I will need to place all my trust in the Savior as I seek to become what He needs me to be and share my witness of His love and light. The abundance and grace of Jesus Christ have brought immense joy into my life, as well as healing balm in times of trial. I love Him. I will strive to serve Him to the best of my ability.”

The Apostles not only have the primary duty of being the special witnesses of Jesus Christ, but they also have significant responsibilities and operations to oversee when it comes to the development of the Church. The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, which Kearon has been appointed to, serves directly under the First Presidency, the Church President, and two counselors.

After being ordained, the Carlisle, England-born, flew to Hawaii to speak at the BYU-Hawaii December commencement.

Patrick Kearon is the parent of four children

The 62-year-old was raised in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and the United States. His father, Paddy Kearon, worked in the defense industry, which led to his parents living in Saudi Arabia, where he attended boarding school in England.

Patrick Kearon is married to Patricia Wilson Kearon. The duo got married in the Oakland, California Temple in 1991. They lived in England for nearly a decade before relocating to Utah. The two are parents to Elizabeth, Susannah, Emma, and Sean (who died in infancy). The couple also owned Kearon Hulme Communications, a public affairs consultancy.

In April 2010, Kearon was sustained as the General Authority Seventy. He served as a member of the President of Seventy in 2017. He was also a member of Germany’s Europe Area presidency for five years.

Elder Patrick Kearon first came to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he lived in California with his family.

During a Bringham Young University speech, he once said,

“Of course in so many ways we are all far from home. The metaphor here with our eternal home is clear. … Our Eternal Father has not let any of us leave home... without the opportunity to access His love and His guidance — every day of our lives.”

Patrick Kearon will be sustained in April 2024 at a general conference.