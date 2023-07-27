Where was Elsy Ardolino last seen? Search for missing 2-month-old infant intensifies 

On Tuesday, July 25, 2-month-old Colorado infant Elsy Ardolino was allegedly abducted by her parents, Ashley Ardolino (39) and Luis Novelo-Rojas (35). The infant was last seen on 1000 block of W Gallinas Drive in Pueblo West at about 6:00 pm local time. At the time of her abduction, Elsy was reportedly staying with a relative in Pueblo.

According to ABC, Elsy was staying with another family member because Ashley Ardolino had made concerning statements and asked the relative to take care of the infant. However, Ashley Ardolino would eventually return for Elsy Ardolino on July 25, before leaving with the child in a car, who, according to authorities, could potentially be in danger.

CBI @CBI_Colorado ALERT UPDATE: This is now an Amber Alert for Elsy Ardolino. They may be traveling in a green GMC Yukon XL without license plates. If you see them, please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/nAqFDmc2P1

The timeline of Elsy Ardolino's disappearance

The Denver Post reported that on Tuesday, July 25, Ashley Ardolino and Luis Novelo-Rojas visited the unidentified relative, Pablo's house, to see Elsy Ardolino. The couple, who had traveled from Denver, got into an argument with the relative for unspecified reasons. Subsequently, Ashley Ardolino and Luis Novelo-Rojas are said to have driven away with Elsy Ardolino in a green GMC Yukon XL with Colorado plates.

Colorado authorities reported that the license plates may have also been removed. In the wake of Elsy Ardolino's disappearance, authorities issued an Amber Alert in search of the vehicle. They noted that the Yukon XL could potentially be stolen. At 2:00 pm on July 26, authorities discovered the empty green GMC Yukon XL. In an updated Amber alert, they clarified that they are no longer looking for the vehicle.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said that Ashley Ardolino and Luis Novelo-Rojas may be taking the infant back to Denver. As per CBS, they were last known to be around Alameda and Havana in Aurora, Colorado.

Markiplier @markipli_er Only 2 months old.. 2 MONTHS?? Humans.. US we are the horrible and evil in this planet JUSTICE FOR ELSY ARDOLINO pic.twitter.com/vI6GOhv7jw

Elsy Ardolino was described by authorities as a two-month-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. Ashley Ardolino was identified as a white female standing at approximately 5 foot 4, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Luis Novelo-Rojas is a Hispanic male standing at 5 foot 1 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If any civilians spot the infant with their parents, they are requested to call Colorado authorities.

Missing children in America

PuebloCounty Sheriff @PuebloCountySO Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeking info on whereabouts of 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino, who is considered missing/endangered. Elsy has been living with family member in Pueblo West after the baby’s mother issued disturbing statements and requested the family member take baby 1/4 pic.twitter.com/bZd5SVLv8V

As reported by the Missing Kids Organization, in 2022, there were over 359,094 missing children cases across the United States of America. This was a rise from the number of reports in 2021, which stood at 337,195.

The Office of Justice Programs noted that the Amber Alert system has played an essential role in several missing persons cases. As of January 2, 2023, 1127 children were recovered through the program. Authorities have said that the Amber Alert system is so successful because it spreads awareness through mainstream broadcasting, thus involving entire communities in search efforts.