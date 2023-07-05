Where was Emma Tetewsky found? Missing woman in Borderland State Park located a week after disappearance 

On Monday, July 3, missing Massachusetts woman Emma Tetewsky was found stuck in the mud at a State park. According to the Huffington Post, the 31-year-old woman was reported missing a week ago. She was located after hikers in Borderland State Park heard her screaming for help from a swampy area. Officials noted that while she is in stable condition, she has sustained serious undisclosed injuries.

Emma Tetwesky was last seen hiking near a part of Borderland State Park identified by officials as Harrison's Pond. Authorities believe that she may have been stuck in the swamplike area for three days after getting lost. She was treated at a hospital in Brockton.

Sera Congi @seracongi

The parents of Emma Tetewsky are incredibly grateful that she was found last night, after being trapped in mud at Borderland State Park in Easton. Emma had been missing for a week. “She is her own beautiful soul as usual. We can’t be more thankful than we are.”The parents of Emma Tetewsky are incredibly grateful that she was found last night, after being trapped in mud at Borderland State Park in Easton. Emma had been missing for a week. #wcvb “She is her own beautiful soul as usual. We can’t be more thankful than we are.”The parents of Emma Tetewsky are incredibly grateful that she was found last night, after being trapped in mud at Borderland State Park in Easton. Emma had been missing for a week. #wcvb https://t.co/S2VZRmL2gT

The timeline of Emma Tetewsky's disappearance

According to officers from the Easton Police Department, Emma Tetewsky went missing on June 26. As reported by CNN, she was known to visit Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon. After she was initially reported missing, an Easton Police spokesperson said that authorities were concerned for her health and wellbeing.

On July 3, hikers in the Borderland State Park found Emma Tetewsky after hearing her scream. However, due to the swamplike conditions of the area where she was stuck, the hikers could not help her. Eventually, they called the police, who could hear her but not see her. Officers attempted to wade through the area but quickly realized that retrieving Tetewsky while they were on foot would be impossible.

In the official statement concerning the rescue, officials said police officers and fire department officials used All-terrain vehicles to enter the swampy area and remove Tetewsky from the mud. The effort involved fire rescue officials, officers from Easton Police Department, and the Borderland State Park.

“Utilizing ATV’s, Easton PD undertook rescue efforts to reach Emma and free her as she was stuck in the mud for several days.We thank everyone involved. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely,” an Easton Police spokesperson said.

Abigail Adams @itsabigailadams video of a state police helicopter hovering over the area in Stoughton where Emma Tetewsky was last seen on Monday video of a state police helicopter hovering over the area in Stoughton where Emma Tetewsky was last seen on Monday https://t.co/DdwS2CGiTA

During a press conference, Easton Police Chief Keith Boone commended the actions of the officers involved in the incident.

"Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We’d also like to thank our incredible fire department, Borderland State Park rangers, and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911. Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful," Boone said.

After the rescue, Emma Tetewsky was rushed to the Good Samaritan Hospital. Officials described her as "conscious and alert" despite the harrowing experience. Authorities have not yet released the circumstances behind her initial disappearance nor how she got stuck in the mud. Tetewsky has not commented on the incident.

Poll : 0 votes