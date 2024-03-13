"Where did that even come from": Fans defend RIIZE's Anton as his alleged private Instagram username gets criticised for disrespecting Koreans

On Wednesday, March 13, RIIZE's Anton was seen tangled up in yet another controversy. Following the idol's recent dating allegations after being spotted holding hands with a girl in New Jersey, yet another speculation has risen. Recently, people began to make connections between the idol and a private Instagram account @ilovesamsungsomuch, stating that Anton is the alleged owner of the account.

They made this conclusion by expressing that many of the account's followers are the idol's friends. While there has been no legitimate proof behind the account being the idol's private Instagram, netizens still called him out for the username which stands disrespectfully to Koreans.

Given that the famous electronics company, Samsung, is a Korean brand, netizens stated that the idol was allegedly mocking Koreans through his sarcastic username.

People also brought up the fact of the idol being raised and brought up in the US to justify his alleged mockery towards the Korean community. However, fans soon came to his defense by stating that there was no solid evidence that the idol owned the account. Fans also called out netizens for eagerly making up controversies in an effort to target and bring down the idol and his K-pop group, RIIZE.

Fans angered as yet another controversy surrounds RIIZE's Anton as netizens criticize him for his allegedly disrespectful private Instagram username

Recently, RIIZE's Anton garnered attention due to the surface of a private picture of the idol in New Jersey. While the idol has currently returned home to enjoy his vacations, a picture of him holding a New Jersey girl's hand caused quite a stir on the internet, starting dating allegations between the two. However, the controversy was soon settled as the girl in the picture came forth with a statement.

She stated that she and the idol have been friends from a young age and that they are not dating. As fans continued to criticize the netizen who invaded not just the idol but also his friends' privacy, yet another controversy around the idol landed on the internet.

Several netizens expressed that the now-deleted Instagram account, @ilovesamsungsomuch is Anton's private account since several of the idol's known friends follow and are followed by the account.

Anton's alleged private Instagram handle (Image via X/@notpannchoa2)

Therefore, they criticized the idol for the offensive username. Many netizens stated that the phrase "I love Samsung so much" or anything along those lines is a form of mockery typically used by foreign-born Asians towards Koreans. The phrase is supposedly often used to look down on and degrade the famous Korean company, Samsung, and the Korean community in general.

Since Anton was born and brought up in America, netizens speculated that his private Instagram handle is, therefore, disrespectful towards Koreans. However, fans defended the idol by stating that there isn't any solid proof regarding the same and the connections are baseless allegations created in an effort to bring down the idol.

Especially given that the RIIZE members have been heavily attacked with controversies even before their debut, fans have been calling out netizens for their harsh behavior. People also supported Anton by stating that he and his family are Koreans and that the idol wouldn't have the need to discriminate and mock his own community.

Regardless, fans have also been demanding SM Entertainment to find the people in charge of these rumors and take legal action against them.