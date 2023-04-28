Where was Jewl Rayford Found? Missing girl in San Francisco located after disappearance 

On Thursday, April 27, missing 12-year-old San Francisco Jewl Rayford was found one day after she was reported missing. Authorities stated that Rayford was discovered safe and unharmed on Diamond Heights Boulevard. No foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

San Francisco Police @SFPD



If found, please call 911 and report her current location and physical description. bit.ly/44aEBJY We need your help locating missing 12 yo Jewl Rayford. She is considered “at-risk” due to possible suspicious circumstances which are not being disclosed at this time.If found, please call 911 and report her current location and physical description. We need your help locating missing 12 yo Jewl Rayford. She is considered “at-risk” due to possible suspicious circumstances which are not being disclosed at this time. If found, please call 911 and report her current location and physical description.➡️ bit.ly/44aEBJY https://t.co/H6nLV68DG2

Jewl Rayford had been last seen at approximately 2:30 pm at a middle school on 30 Avenue. During the initial announcement about her disappearance, authorities had described her as a 4'7 female with black hair, brown eyes, and dental braces.

The disappearances of Jewl Rayford and other children across America

Officials initially noted that Jewl Rayford may be at risk, as they had reason to believe that the circumstances under which she disappeared were suspicious. After Rayford was discovered, San Francisco police posted on Twitter:

"Jewl Rayford has been located! Thank you for your assistance, more details will be released shortly."

They have not disclosed the events that led to Jewl Rayford's disappearance. However, as no foul play is suspected, kidnapping or abduction are likely ruled out as causes.

As reported by the California Department of Justice, the State sees approximately 60,000 missing children cases per year. Of the 60,000, approximately 57,000 are runaways, making up the vast majority.

Roughly 1100 of these children disappear due to other circumstances, such as opportunistic kidnappings or victimization by human trafficking groups. Among the children who are abducted, around 1518 are taken by family members. These abductions are typically related to divorce cases or custody disputes.

PPS-San Francisco @ppssf Jewl Rayford, a Presidio Middle School 6th grader last seen at school around 2:30pm today, Wednesday, April 26th. Please see below for her photo. If you have seen Jewl or have any information please call the SFPD Tipline - 415-575-4444. Jewl Rayford, a Presidio Middle School 6th grader last seen at school around 2:30pm today, Wednesday, April 26th. Please see below for her photo. If you have seen Jewl or have any information please call the SFPD Tipline - 415-575-4444. https://t.co/eJ0hacfhwe

As per Child Find of America, as many as 2300 children go missing across the nation each day. Child Safety Los Angeles said that this is equivalent to one child going missing every 40 seconds. Child Find of America noted that many runaways may leave for valid reasons.

Of the children who leave home by themselves, a majority of them are between 15-17, while at least 21% of the overall number is comprised of abuse victims seeking to escape their circumstances. 42% of the overall number leave due to other family-related problems.

Resources used to locate missing people across the nation

In 1996, American authorities established the Amber Alert system, which is used to spread information about missing cases through broadcasters and various police stations. It also provides photos and contact information, paving the way for civilians to give anonymous tips to authorities.

According to the organization Missing Kids, there is a 24-hour hotline that accepts tips about missing children. The toll-free hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST, has accepted over 5 million calls in the last 37 years. The organization also circulates photos among various media channels. The initiative is a part of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a public resource that helps with the discovery of missing people of all ages. It also serves to protect children who have become victims of abuse.

While Jewl Rayford was found safe, there are over 22,000 people who remain missing across the United States.

Poll : 0 votes