Where was Johnny Howard found? Missing Arkansas teen's remains located in burned truck

Johnny Howard of Stuttgart was reported missing to the Arkansas County Sheriff's Office on May 4, 2023. Later that day around 5:00 pm, authorities located his body in a burned vehicle on Hartz Seed Road, east of Stuttgart, according to an official press release.

Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office reported that the located body was sent to the state crime lab for identification, which confirmed that it belonged to the 18-year-old missing teenager.

Johnny Howard's body was found in a stolen vehicle

The press release by Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office stated that the burned vehicle was a Ford F250 which was reported stolen on May 2, 2023.

Fox News reported that according to Stuttgart Police Department records, the missing person report for Johnny was filed less than two hours after the body and the pickup truck were found.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Johnny Howard, who was 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighed 180 pounds, was last spotted around 9:00 pm the day before he was reported missing.

The report further mentioned that his loved ones said that Johnny may have walked-off or left in a white truck or black car.

A teacher who had been teaching Johnny Howard for three years, wrote about his death on Facebook and described him as someone with great manners and a friend to everyone. She wrote:

"Johnny was a kid. He did dumb stuff just like every kid - but that didn’t make him a bad kid just like it doesn’t make your kid a bad kid. Trust me, all of our kids are included. Johnny was not evil. He was not bad. Not on any day ever could you make me believe he somehow deserved this. He was not that guy."

Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office reported that the case is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at the time.

Reward money is being offered for any leads on Johnny Howard's death

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that as no suspects have been identified yet, community organizers have offered reward money for any tip leading to the arrests.

The reward money amounts to $3,800, and the informant will remain anonymous. The report by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette stated that Frank Bledsaw of Stuttgart Search & Rescue, who is a neighbor to Johnny Howard, said that even a small lead is better than having none.

Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office has also urged the public to come forward in case they have any information that can help with the case.

