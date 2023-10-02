Where was Jordan Brandman found? All about the Anaheim City Councilman in wake of tragedy

Former Anaheim City Councilman Jordan Brandman recently passed away at the age of 43. He was discovered at his residence by the cops in Anaheim on September 29, 2023. No signs of foul play were found at his home by the officials.

Mayor Ashleigh Aitken paid tribute to Brandman and said:

"Any loss of life in our city is a tragedy, and my heart goes out to all who knew Jordan and who are now coping with the news of his passing."

NBC Los Angeles revealed that on Friday, the Anaheim police department received a call about a welfare check at Jordan's house. A press release by the City of Anaheim stated that the Corner Division of the Orange County Sheriff's Department should disclose further details about his death in the upcoming days.

Jordan Brandman served as the Anaheim City Councilman in the past

Jordan Brandman held many political positions over the years. Brandman served at the Michael Brandman Associates as the director of government and community relations and the Orange County Clerk-Recoorder as the director of external relations.

He then joined as the district office director for the California State Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon.

In 2015, he was included in the board of directors for the Orange County Water District. Jordan was a trustee of the Anaheim Union High School District and North Orange County Regional Occupation Program. He served in other positions at the Governor's Office and California State Assembly as a policy adviser and legislative aide.

Starting in 2019, he served as a member of the Anaheim City Council and resigned in 2021. He said in the resignation letter:

"There are periods in our lives when we are faced with competing career and personal priorities. For that reason I have decided it is in the best interest of me and my family to focus on them at this time."

He next participated in the election for representing District 4 in California. Orange Juice Blog states that Jordan's salary was $27,000 as a member of the Council between 2018 and 2020. He earned $30,000 while serving at the Orange County Water District.

Jordan Brandman was also involved in some controversies over the years. A report by The Los Angeles Times revealed that Anaheim officials covered up his behavior where he commented that he wanted to shoot everyone at the City Hall. He reportedly spoke about it to an anonymous person.

The outlet stated that the comment resulted from a weird behavior leading from a citywide investigation of reported racist and misogynistic comments. They also said that the police officers were once sent to Jordan Brandman's house, which was kept a secret from everyone.