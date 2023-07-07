Where was Kathryn Bingham found? Knoxville missing girl located after last seen leaving West Town Mall

On Thursday, July 6, missing Knoxville girl Kathryn Bingham was found in good health in Wynne, Arkansas. Before she was reported missing, the 18-year-old had been last seen leaving the West Town Mall shopping center on Wednesday, July 5. Authorities said that there is no indication of foul play in Bingham's disappearance.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a missing persons investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

Knoxville Police TN @Knoxville_PD Public assistance needed to help locate missing Kathryn Bingham, 18 of Knoxville. Bingham was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, when she left the West Town Mall driving a metallic blue Subaru Outback. Bingham is around 5’2” with hazel eyes and brown hair. (1/2) Public assistance needed to help locate missing Kathryn Bingham, 18 of Knoxville. Bingham was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, when she left the West Town Mall driving a metallic blue Subaru Outback. Bingham is around 5’2” with hazel eyes and brown hair. (1/2) https://t.co/mHvqMXl7VY

As of July 7, Knoxville authorities have not disclosed the circumstances behind the disappearance of Kathryn Bingham. They have also not mentioned where exactly she was discovered in Wynne, Arkansas, or if she had been found with anyone else. Bingham's family has not yet commented on the incident.

Kathryn Bingham is among approximately 400 people who go missing in Tennessee every year

As reported by Wate, Kathryn Bingham was last seen by witnesses at 11 pm on Wednesday, when she was supposedly leaving the West Town Mall in a metallic blue Subaru outback.

Authorities announced that they were carrying out a widescale search for her. In the initial report, she was described as a 5 foot 2 white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Officials announced to the public that if anyone sees her, they should inform the authorities. They added that Bingham poses no threat to the public. WBIR noted that during the search for Kathryn Bingham, authorities traced the activity of her bank card. Records indicated that her card had been used in Crossville, Tennessee; Forrest City, Arkansas; and Wynne, Arkansas.

According to State records, Kathryn Bingham was among approximately 400 people who go missing in Tennessee on an annual basis.

Officials said that they are thankful the search for the 18-year-old was brief. As mentioned by Sandlin PI, the first 48 hours of a missing persons search are the most important, as it is easier for authorities to find traces of the person of interest.

With each hour that passes in a missing persons investigation, it becomes less likely that the individual will be found safe.

Todd Matthews, the national director of The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), said that the help of the public is crucial in order to resolve missing persons cases. Matthews said that authorities must ensure that descriptions of missing persons must be available across States.

"We have to make sure that family members and friends of the missing person can do a quality check. They can look at the height, the weight, the pictures — the families can actually see the profile and make sure it's an accurate description of that person."

As per the National Center for Missing Persons, the cases of missing teens such as Kathryn Bingham can be particularly concerning. This is because young people who go missing are more likely to become embroiled in gang violence and substance abuse.

