Where was Kinley Hubbard last seen? Solon police seek help finding missing 12-year-old girl

On Monday, September 4, 12-year-old Ohio girl Kinley Hubbard was last seen at her residence on Navajo Trail, Solon. The child was reportedly last spotted at approximately 6 am. Officials do not know the circumstances behind Hubbard's disappearance, nor any potential motivation which may have driven her to run away. As the search is currently in its early stages, officials have not yet discussed the possibility of foul play.

The incident has left the small city of Solon particularly shaken. With a population of just 24,262 people, the low crime rate of the town has led many to be surprised by the case of the missing 12-year-old.

According to the Solon Annual Police report, such cases are rare, as officials did not formally register any missing children cases in 2022.

Officials release the details of Kinley Hubbard's disappearance

According to the Solon Police, Kinley Hubbard disappeared from her home on Navajo trail at approximately 6 am on Monday. Officials believe that the pre-teen girl may have possibly boarded an RTA bus.

As per Cleveland 19, at 8:38 am on the same morning, the bus may have dropped her off at the Stokes/Windermere station in the 143000 block of Euclid Avenue, East Cleveland.

In the formal announcement of Kinley Hubbard's disappearance, the 12-year-old was described by officials as a white female with dark hair and brown eyes.

Standing at approximately 5'3 and 130 pounds, she was last seen in a black hoodie and black spandex shorts. Officials believe she may be carrying a light colored lavender backpack.

The search for Kinley Hubbard is currently being conducted by the Solon Police Department, as well as The Missing Person’s Unit of the Southeast Area Law Enforcement Task Force. Officials have urged civilians to reach out to the authorities if they spot the child.

Ohio missing persons statistics

According to The Ohio Attorney General, in the year 2022, the State saw over 20,600 missing persons cases. Among the total number of cases, more than 15,500 were connected to missing children.

As per Forbes, the year 2023 was considered particularly concerning, as authorities noted an unspecified spike in missing children cases.

As reported by Forbes, in May 2023, a two week period saw 27 missing childrens cases across Cleveland. John Majoy, the Newburgh Heights Police Chief, said that such cases are particularly difficult to solve due to the impressionable nature of children.

Majoy told Forbes:

“It’s a silent crime that happens right under our noses, be in a drug house or farmed to pr*stitution or caught up in drug tr*fficking or gangs.”

As of September 5, officials have not discussed whether Kinley Hubbard may be in immediate danger. The search for the 12-year-old currently remains ongoing.