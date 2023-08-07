Where was Maria Fernanda Sanchez found? Investigation underway as missing Mexican student’s remains located in Germany

On Saturday, August 5, the body of Mexican woman Maria Fernanda Sanchez was found in Berlin's Teltow Canal, near Altglienicker Bridge. The 24-year-old, a masters student at the University of Applied Sciences in Europe in Germany, was first reported missing on July 22, 2023. Officials have not discussed the cause of death but stated that they have not yet seen any signs of foul play.

Trigger warning: This article concerns the investigation of a death; reader's discretion is advised.

According to MSN, German authorities believe that Maria Fernanda Sanchez may have been suffering a mental breakdown at the time of her death. Alicia Barcena, the Foreign Minister of Mexico, has shared her support for the victim's family as they deal with the aftermath of the student's death.

The timeline of Maria Fernanda Sanchez's death

As reported by DW, Maria Fernandez Sanchez was last seen leaving her student housing building on July 22. Exberliner stated that on the day she was missing, she was supposed to meet her friends at a CSD demonstration. At 4 pm, she canceled her plans. At 9 pm, she sent her last known text to her father.

When fellow students noticed that she failed to return, they informed authorities, launching a search for her across Berlin. Several volunteers also put up missing posters for Sanchez in various parts of the city.

During the course of the search, Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledged the search, announcing his plans to discuss the case with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Obrador said he would do his best to make sure German officials intensified the search efforts. Eventually, Interpol issued a yellow search notice for the young woman.

Reuters reported that the body of the missing woman was found by a civilian in Berlin's Aldershof when the person spotted Sanchez's body in the Teltow canal. The individual, who remained unnamed, reported their discovery to the police. In the wake of the tragic announcement, Maria Fernanda Sanchez's family confirmed that German police had found the missing woman dead.

"It is with great pain that we inform you that today, August 5th, the German police confirmed that our daughter Maria Fernanda was found dead. We ask for respect for our daughter's memory, our mourning and our privacy. We appreciate your discretion and understanding."

In an online post, Alicia Barcena discussed the case as well as her support for the Sanchez family. She said:

"We accompany her family in this difficult and painful moment with respect and solidarity. We remain by their side."

Authorities said that at this stage of the investigation, they do not believe anyone targeted Maria Fernanda Sanchez. Berlin police also added that the cause of the death will be "clarified in the course of an autopsy." They have not yet discussed the nature of Sanchez's mental state at the time of her disappearance or any potential motives behind why she would have disappeared.