Where was Patrick Clinton last seen? Search intensifies for Cincinnati man missing for a week 

On Monday, July 17, Cincinatti authorities announced that they are intensifying the search for 39-year-old Patrick Clinton. Clinton, who has been missing for a week, was last seen by neighbors leaving his home on Oakley's Broadview Drive at 11:30 am on Monday, July 10.

Investigators revealed that Clinton suffered from mental health issues and had expressed intentions to self harm. Officials have not discussed any possibility of foul play in the disappearance.

CantanteDeo @CantanteDeo URGENT! MISSING!!! Please pray for my daughter& son in-laws brother; Patrick Clinton. He has been missing since last night. Cincinnati area. (he is married with 2 children) pic.twitter.com/IknIkrD7eJ

As per Farewell O Bits, Patrick Clinton was last seen wearing glasses, a red shirt, and camouflage shorts. He was described by officials as 5 foot 5 and 175 pounds.

Authorities reported that witnesses have claimed to have seen him around the city on a few occassions, but these sightings have not yet been confirmed by investigators.

The timeline of Patrick Clinton's disappearance

As reported by Victory Chapel News, prior to his disappearance, Patrick Clinton had told family members that he planned on harming himself. At 11:30 on Monday, July 10, he left home and was never seen again by neighbors or family members.

Authorities believe that he may be driving a 2014 dark gray Honda Accord with the license plate EON2843. The car is registered under the state of Ohio.

Patrick Clinton's family noted that they have recieved reports of the missing 39-year-old around town. On Monday, July 17, he was reportedly seen near the Fairfield and Eastgate regions.

On one occassion, he may have attempted to check into a Cincinatti hotel with cash. Officials reported that the missing man has either turned off his phone or kept it on silent. On July 17, a mobile tower detected activity from Clinton's phone near Covington, Kentucky.

Authorities have requested that employees in the hotel and hospitality business around Cincinatti and the tri-state area keep an eye out for Clinton. Because the victim appeared to leave home willingly, his family has become increasingly concerned about his mental health.

Authorities believe there is a high chance that the Cincinatti man may harm himself.

In an official report, one in twenty adults in the US may suffer from mental health issues in some form. ABC Action News reported that adults with mental health issues had a significantly higher chance of going missing.

Dr Kyaien Conner, a professor of Mental Health Law and Police at USF, spoke to ABC Action News about the mental health crisis.

Conner said:

“Mental illness is really common in the United States. Nearly one in five U.S. adults are living with a mental illness, which is about 51-million people and intellectual disabilities are also very common.”

Conner said that in many cases, mental health patients go missing because they have not been provided with adequate care. As a result, many leave with the intention of committing suicide.

As of July 19, the search for Patrick Clinton is currently underway.