Where was Sara Bell last seen? Clayton County woman disappears on way to work

Sara Bell, a 32-year-old Clayton County woman, was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, after disappearing on her way to work. Authorities are reportedly looking for Bell, last seen on Norman Boulevard in the College Park area on Saturday night.

Multiple reports citing the missing woman’s family said that concerns were raised after Sara Bell, who was on her way to work at the Waffle House on Old National Highway, vanished without a trace.

In a Facebook post, the Clayton County Police Department said that the missing woman was last seen wearing a black Waffle House shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a pink book bag at the time of the disappearance.

Clayton County Police Department ask public's help in the search for missing Clayton County woman Sara Bell

Clayton County Police Department is requesting the public’s help in the search for the missing Georgia woman, Sara Bell, who disappeared on her way to work at the Waffle House on Old National Highway on Saturday night. Alarms were reportedly raised after Bell never made it work and has not been seen since Saturday.

In a Facebook Post, CCPD said that Bell described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes, does not have a history of mental illness. Police, describing the missing woman, said that Bell was 5’10” and weighed 186 lbs. In a Facebook post, CCPD while issuing a plea for help in locating the missing woman, said:

“On September 2, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Sara Bell was last seen in the 5200 block of Norman Blvd, College Park GA 30349 (Clayton County). Bell’s family members advised her to leave the residence to go to work at the Waffle House located on Old National Hwy in College Park GA.”

According to data from the National Crime Information Center and U.S. Census Bureau, in 2022, Black women and girls amounted to approximately 18% of all missing persons cases in the United States. The number is disproportionately high given the total Black woman population in the United States was comprised of 8 per cent.

The report revealed that in 2022 over 546,000 people were reported missing, including more than 271,000 women, out of which 98,000 were Black women and girls.

Reacting to the alarming statistics, Treva Lindsey, a writer and professor of women's studies at Ohio State University, told USA Today that the numbers are exceedingly concerning. She said:

"Those statistics just hit really hard. It's really alarming,” adding, “This is what we know when it's been reported to law enforcement, so even that data still probably underestimates the reality of Black women and girls missing – and girls and women missing broadly."

As police continue to search for Sara Bell, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.