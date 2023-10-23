Where was Sophia Hetrick found? 14-year-old with autism reunited with family after going missing on Sunday

Sophia Hetrick, a 14-year-old girl with autism, went missing on Sunday afternoon, October 22. She was last seen at the Watchung Reservation in Union County, New Jersey. She went missing while hiking with her family at the reservation. Union County immediately released an emergency missing person notification, detailing her last seen whereabouts and a detailed description of her.

Union County later released a statement confirming that the missing girl had been found and thanking everyone for their search efforts. Sophia Hetrick was found an hour before midnight on the same day and reunited with her family. She was found at the Watchung Hills High School, around 7 miles from where she was last seen.

On October 22, Union County released an emergency missing person notification. A 14-year-old girl named Sophia Hetrick had gone missing while hiking with her family in the Loop Recreation Area of the Watchung Reservation in Union County, New Jersey. She was described as a "high-functioning autistic child". According to Daily Voice, she went missing at around 3 p.m.

According to a detailed character description released by Union County officials, Sophia Hetrick was a white female with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink top, white shorts, and pink headphones. The notification informed that there was no immediate threat to safety.

Union County officials requested people to check sheds, open garages, and keep the outdoor lights on. Officials revealed that a helicopter with "special night vision technology" issued by the New Jersey State Police Department was being used in the search.

The search effort was done in collaboration with the Union County Police Department and various other safety agencies, including the Union County EMS and Fire Department. Apart from these agencies, the Mountainside, Berkeley Heights, Scotch Plains, and Summit Police, along with the Elizabeth Fire Department, also joined the search.

According to the Daily Voice, the fourteen-year-old girl was finally found at around 11 p.m. Sophia Hetrick was found at the Watchung Hills High School, which, according to the publication, is around 7 miles from where she was last seen. According to News 12 New Jersey, the teenager underwent a physical evaluation and was slated to reunite with her family.

Union County released a statement on its official website and Facebook confirming that Sophia Hetrick was found. The statement read:

"We would like to report that the missing teenager has been found and is being reunited with her family."

It further stated:

"We would like to thank each and every one of you for all of your cooperation, shares and tips."

The Watchung Reservation in Union County, New Jersey, is known for being the largest nature reserve in Union County. According to the official website, it covers over 2,000 acres and is located north of the county. The Loop Recreation area is a play area for children of all ages filled with picnic tables, fake recreational boulders, and connecting tunnels.