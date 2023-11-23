Where was Stacy Usher hiding? Wanted Florida woman on probation captured by authorities

Stacy Usher, a wanted woman from Florida was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office authorities on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The authorities said that Stacy had been hiding from them since early November. They noted that they found the 39-year-old wanted woman inside a couch where they captured and arrested her. The pictures shared on social media by officials showed Stacy trying to hide inside a couch as she tried to cover herself with cushions.

According to Fox 13 News, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office named Stacy its Warrant of the Week when they posted the pictures and charges on social media. Stacy allegedly broke the rules of her probation when she sold fentanyl and used an unlawful two-way device to communicate, the Sheriff's Office said.

When netizens saw the Citrus County Sheriff's Office's post on social media, they said that the way Usher was found was hilarious.

Social media users react to Stacy Usher being found hiding inside a couch

As mentioned earlier, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of Stacy Usher being found hiding in a sofa on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The picture was shared with a caption that called Stacy the "Warrant of the Week (WOW)" and stated that she was apprehended.

"Stacy Usher, a WOW from earlier this month, was located by deputies last night, attempting to hide in her couch. Usher was wanted for violation of probation for the sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device," the post read.

When netizens saw the picture, they said that the picture was a sign that hiding inside a couch wasn't the "best plan." A netizen, Lynn Novak took to Facebook where the post was shared to comment that now everyone knew that one couldn't hide inside a couch.

The user went on to say that they were surprised that someone could fit inside a couch and ended their comment saying that they hoped Stacy "gets her life back on track." Other users commended the Citrus County Sheriff's Office saying that they did a good job of catching and apprehending Stacy Usher.

Internet user's reaction (Image via snip from Facebook/@Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities also noted that Stacy Usher had a criminal record in counties apart from Citrus County. These included the Manatee and Pasco Counties where she was convicted of several offenses. According to Fox 13 News, the charges she was convicted on included fraud, grand theft, and acquiring property with a fraud cheque.

In a similar instance, in October 2023, Johnny Yates Florida tried to hide from police by posting a sign outside his house. According to The New York Post, the 41-year-old man posted a sign that read "Johnny Yates does NOT live here!!" on a dry-erase board outside his house.

However, the sign didn't seem to work for him as he was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies. He was wanted for multiple charges including aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and tampering.