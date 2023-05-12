Where was Stephanie Morton last seen? Amber alert issued for missing 16-year-old Stanly County teen

On Thursday morning, 16-year-old Stanly County teen Stephanie Morton went missing after she allegedly ran away with 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett. Officers stated that while Morton may have left willingly with Bartlett, she is a minor, and therefore the 30-year-old is a suspect in her disappearance.

She was last seen at 7:30 am at South Stanly High School, when she was seen getting into a car that reportedly belongs to Bartlett.

In the wake of the disappearance, Stanly County officials issued an Amber alert. Stephanie Morton was described as a white Caucasian female standing at 5'4, 175 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. The suspect, Duane Howard Bartlett, was described by ABC as a white man driving a red passenger car.

An Amber alert is used during a child abduction emergency

The Amber alert, described by American officials as a child abduction emergency alert, is used when authorities believe a missing minor is endangered. It may only be implemented once the abduction is confirmed.

Brandon Hamilton @BHAMonTV



Authorities in Did you get an #AmberAlert notification on your phone?Authorities in #StanlyCounty are looking for 15-year-old Stephanie Morton. She was last seen with “an unknown middle aged white male in a red passenger vehicle.” Did you get an #AmberAlert notification on your phone?Authorities in #StanlyCounty are looking for 15-year-old Stephanie Morton. She was last seen with “an unknown middle aged white male in a red passenger vehicle.” https://t.co/aqeeVR6SVm

While officials did not disclose the nature of the relationship between Stephanie Morton and Duane Howard Bartlett, the suspect appeared to be known to the missing person.

However, due to Stephanie Morton's age, she may be vulnerable to being harmed. Officials have not disclosed any further information about Duane Howard Bartlett, nor what his intentions may be for Stephanie Morton.

The Amber Alert system is typically used in order to spread information about missing cases, so that members of the community are given the opportunity to tip off authorities.

North Carolina officials said that anyone with information on Stephanie Morton's location should contact 911 or the SCSO at 704-986-3700.

Missing persons cases in North Carolina

According to Patch, Morton is one of approximately 327 individuals actively missing in North Carolina. In 2021 alone, over 337 missing minor cases were filed at North Carolina police stations. The state comes 34th in missing persons cases across America, a country that sees approximately 460,000 children go missing a year.

Louie Tran @louie_tran Authorities are looking for missing 16-year-old Stephanie Morton. Authorities are looking for missing 16-year-old Stephanie Morton. https://t.co/EhfrZ0RH0u

As stated by ABC, the number of missing children may be even higher. In North Carolina alone, 12,000 students across the state are 'unaccounted for', meaning that they are not enrolled in any school. While this does not necessarily mean they are abducted, it does mean that there is no official record of their whereabouts or well-being.

Pamela Story, a social worker, explained the circumstances behind the 'unaccounted' children.

Story said:

"Some have gone to work because the economy at this time has taken a nosedive. So many of them have also taken on caretaking responsibilities for their parents. Some of them are homeschooled. And some of them are just missing. And we are doing everything we can to relocate them even if they're out of state."

Louie Tran @louie_tran Authorities are looking for missing 16-year-old Stephanie Morton. Authorities are looking for missing 16-year-old Stephanie Morton. https://t.co/EhfrZ0RH0u

The Global Missing Children's Network reported that of the missing minors, a vast majority are runaways who willingly left home. Others became victims of human trafficking or predators.

Poll : 0 votes