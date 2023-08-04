Where was Thomas Faulkenberry last seen? Search for Missing Key West diver intensifies

On August 2, 2023, 44-year-old Thomas Faulkenberry of Stock Island was last spotted near an artificial reef Vandenberg Wreck off the coast of Key West, Florida.

USNS General Hoyt S. Vandenberg is a 17,120-ton military troop transport and missile-tracking ship, sunken at the bottom at 140 feet and situated around seven miles south of the Key West International Airport.

Anyone with more information call Sector Key West @ 305-282-8727

Anyone with more information call Sector Key West @ 305-282-8727

U.S. Coast Guard Southeast reported that U.S. Coast Guard air and surface crews are looking for the Lost Reef Adventures dive instructor, who was last seen diving dressed in black dive gear with black fins.

Thomas Faulkenberry went missing during a chartered dive

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that the sheriff's office Dive Team, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard, keep the search ongoing for Thomas Faulkenberry.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Thomas went missing after 9:20 am during a chartered dive on Wednesday.

The post by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Facebook read:

"Lost Reef Adventures dive instructor Thomas Aaron Faulkenberry, 44, of Stock Island, went missing after a 9:20 am dive wearing black dive gear with black fins during a chartered dive."

The Sheriff’s Office also reported that their Dive Team has used its Remote-Operated Vehicle (ROV) for the search, which is frequently utilized to search at great depths and delivers sonar imaging to the surface.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that they obtained the Remote-Operated Vehicle technology last year.

Keys News reported that Thomas was with a group on a diving vessel called Dream Cat, administered by Lost Reef Adventures in Key West.

Anyone with more information call Sector Key West @ 305-292-8727

Anyone with more information call Sector Key West @ 305-292-8727

The latest update posted by the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast mentioned that U.S. Coast Guard air and surface crews and the partner agencies continue to search for Thomas Faulkenberry.

At least three divers have died on the Vandenberg Wreck in the past

CBS News reported that the Vandenberg wreck is a popular attraction for divers after the former military vessel was commissioned in 1944.

According to the report by CBS News, in May 2009, USNS General Hoyt S. Vandenberg was scuttled to the Florida Keys Shipwreck Trail.

Vandenberg marks the second-largest artificial reef in the United States after the 888-foot aircraft carrier USS Oriskany, and has claimed the lives of at least three divers in the past.

CBS Miami reported that in 2021, 50-year-old Jordan Jay Fisher of Rockport, Texas, drowned in the vicinity of the wreck.

According to the report by CBS Miami, the diver was with her husband, two other individuals, and a divemaster, who could not find Jordan while making their way back to the guide/mooring line that connected them to their dive boat. Her body was later recovered by authorities, and no foul play was suspected.

Authorities have asked anyone with relevant information or lead about Thomas Faulkenberry or his whereabouts to contact them.