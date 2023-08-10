Where to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3: Streaming details for all regions

Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiered on August 8, 2023. The first two episodes titled The Show Must... and The Beat Goes On have already been released. This time around, the murder mystery and suspense are nothing like ever before. The new season has a few new faces that the fans are obviously excited about.

Apart from Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, the new season has a number of other stars as well. They include Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Torres, Amy Ryan as Jan Bellows, Cara Delevingne as Alice Banks, and Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris. The new season of Only Murders in the Building also has Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd as guest stars.

For fans looking to stream the show, here is where they can stream it from any location.

United States of America: Hulu on August 8, 2023

United Kingdom: Disney+ on August 8, 2023

Australia: Disney+ on August 8, 2023

Canada: Disney+ on August 8, 2023

Only Murders in the Building creator John Hoffman talks about meeting guest star Meryl Streep for the first time

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building features a character called Loretta Durkin, played by Meryl Streep. Loretta was a struggling actress who has dreamt of becoming a Broadway star all her life and despite giving several auditions all her life, she only faced rejection.

As time went by, Loretta grew older. No matter how she tried she could never get her big break. However, she decided to give an audition for Oliver's Broadway show. She auditioned for a nanny and surprised him with her performance. After years, she finally managed to bag a huge role.

John Hoffman, the co-creator and writer of Only Murders in the Building, recently spoke to Variety about his experience of meeting and working with Meryl Streep.

He said that his nerves were "off the charts" and remembered the moment when he was walking her through her opening of the season.

"I say, ‘We start on your character, and you’re 10 years old, and you’re seeing your first Broadway show coming from St. Louis with your mother. You’re watching “No Strings,” which is a Richard Rogers musical'," Hoffman added.

He continued that before he could tell her any more about it, she cut him off and told him that she did watch No Strings on Broadway when she was 10. Streep said that her mother had taken her to watch the show. Noting how she'd "never forget it," Streep said that the star was Diahann Carrol was the star and sang "that beautiful song."

"And Meryl starts to sing it on the Zoom," the show's writer said.

He ended his statement by saying,

"I was like, ‘I gotta stop you right now, because this is preposterous. I’m gonna send you the draft of Episode 1 after we get off this Zoom and you’re gonna see, the lyric you just sang to me now is on Page 1.' That was the beginning of a very faithful, lovely time with her. And it all kind of leapt off from that first notion of that character."

Only Murders in the Building synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Only Murders in the Building reads:

"Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth."

It further states:

"Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the run time of every Only Murders in the Building episode is 26 to 38 minutes.