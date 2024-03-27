Who is Aja Volkman? Former partner of Imagine Dragons' singer Dan Reynolds finalizes divorce twelve years after marriage

American singer and songwriter Aja Volkman and Imagine Dragons' lead vocalist Dan Reynolds finalized their divorce proceedings on Monday, March 25, almost 11 months after Aja filed the documents in April 2023.

The 44-year-old Oregon-born singer is the frontwoman of the indie rock band Nico Vega. According to the court filings, the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The couple will share joint legal and physical custody of daughters Arrow Eve, 11, Gia James, and Coco Rae, both 6, and 4-year-old son Valentine. According to the legal documents, the Grammy winner and Aja listed their date of separation as August 8, 2022. They announced their breakup a month later.

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and singer Aja Volkman will share custody of four kids

Aja Volkman was born on March 4, 1987, in Eugene, Oregon, USA, to James Volkman and artist Rogene Manas. She went to South Eugene High School and graduated in the class of 1998 at the age of 18. The singer married Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on March 5, 2011.

Aja Volkman was approached by Ant-Man actor Michael Peña in 2005 after she gave a solo performance. However, Peña went on to pursue acting and left the band. Dan Epand, a drummer, joined and formed the basic structure of Nico Vega in 2007. The band has since released a series of EPs and signed with MySpace Records.

She also released an EP titled Egyptian as a duo with her ex-husband Dan Reynolds in 2011. In June 2020, Nico Vega went on hiatus. However, according to their website, they are currently back on tour, with expected performances in the next few months in New York, Los Angeles, Minnesota, and more.

Aja Volkman and Dan welcomed their oldest daughter, Arrow Eve, in August 2012, their fraternal twin girls, Gia James and Coco Rae, in March 2017, and their son, Valentine, in October 2019.

Aja posted a lengthy Instagram statement a day after filing for dissolution of marriage last April. The singer wrote,

"Navigating being in a public space while going through all of the things we have been through this year has been hard for both Dan and I. There is nothing to be said about the fairness of that because we both chose to be on a stage as our career path, so it certainly comes with the territory. However, I've never spoken about the details of our marriage or separation or divorce. I don't intend to."

Dan Reynolds has since been linked with actress Minka Kelly. They were spotted enjoying a five-hour dinner in Los Angeles in November 2022. He spoke about their split on X in September 2022,

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together, Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Dan and Aja Volkman settled their divorce and entered an agreement concerning property and child custody in February 2024.

The pair had requested for a judge's sign-off at the time. The agreement also showed that Volkman asked the court to terminate spousal support to the Imagine Dragons musician.