Who is Andrea Alarcón? Details explored as Palmdale mayor arrested for suspected DUI

In the early morning of December 8, 2023, 44-year-old Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón was apprehended on suspicion of driving under influence in Glendale. Alarcón was elected to the Palmdale City Council for the first time in 2022 and was designated mayor pro tem during the city's reorganization meeting in December last year.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Andrea is the daughter of former Los Angeles City Councilman Richard Alarcón and previously served on the L.A. Board of Public Works after being chosen by then-L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

In early 2013, Andrea resigned as president of that board during an investigation after her 11-year-old daughter was located unsupervised at City Hall one night in November 2012.

Andrea Alarcón has had run-ins with the law before

The Los Angeles Times reported that, as per the Glendale Police Department, on December 8, 2023, at about 3 am, officers pulled over Andrea Alarcón after noticing her driving recklessly in downtown Glendale and making wide turns into opposing lanes.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and arrested Andrea, who was then booked at the Glendale City Jail. She received a citation and was released from custody the same day of her arrest.

FOX 11 Los Angeles reported that in October 2023, Andrea was apprehended and charged with public intoxication in the coastal city of Ventura, California.

According to the report by the Los Angeles Times, on December 30, 2011, Andrea pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI when she was arrested along Highway 18 in San Bernardino County. At the time of the arrest, her blood-alcohol content was found to be more than double the legal limit.

Andrea Alarcón, who works as a civil rights attorney, specializing in voting rights, presently serves on the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority as Vice-Chair (PRWA), Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AV-AQMD), LA County Sanitation District Board, California Contract Cities Association (CCCA), League of California Cities (LCC), Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO), and Palmdale’s US/Mexico Sister Cities Association.

Residents of Palmdale have allegedly raised concerns about Andrea Alarcón's conduct

ABC 7 reported that, in a statement, Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt stated that residents have voiced concerns about Andrea Alarcón's conduct. The statement read as follows:

"Residents of Palmdale have raised concerns to our City Council regarding the reports of Councilwoman Alarcón's alleged legal matters. The City of Palmdale acknowledges the seriousness of these alleged incidents, and the City Council will discuss this matter at its next meeting. We anticipate investigating these allegations and evaluating the applicability of the City's code of conduct to provide guidance for our response. If these allegations prove true, I strongly condemn this behavior, and it is unacceptable for any member of our City Council or staff."

In an email, Andrea told the Los Angeles Times,

"Without question, I understand the severity of my actions and I apologize immensely to all of those whom I’ve disappointed, especially my family, my colleagues and my constituents. For me, this has been a lifelong battle and in this difficult time recovery is my sole priority."

The next City Council meeting is slated for January 10, 2024.