Who is Andrew Wallet? Britney Spears' former co-conservator under fire for keeping singer from using her own money

In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears revealed that she paid her former co-conservator Andrew Wallet a salary of $426,000 per year. The Toxic singer's memoir, which spans over four decades of her life, hit the shelves on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

In 2008, Spears was placed under a legally mandated conservatorship. It allowed her father Jamie Spears, with the help of a co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, control of her personal and financial decisions due to Spears' alleged mental limitations. Wallet eventually stepped down in March 2019.

According to Britney Spears' attorney Adam Streisand, when Andrew Wallet was appointed, he lacked the expertise to manage Britney's then $40m estate. The ex-co-conservator countered the argument saying he brought "stability and leadership" to the musician's career.

He further claimed to keep people around her like vendors and dancers in check, who otherwise would have "brought financial disaster" to Britney.

Wallet also claimed that at the beginning of the conservatorship, the estate was out of fund and cash equivalents, and added that the estate had grown by $20m since he joined. Thus, Andrew Wallet asked to be compensated with $426,000 a year.

"What I was paid was more than fair for what I was asked to do... In that world, professionals doing what I was doing would be getting over $1 million a year," Wallet said.

According to Bustle, California law allows conservators to collect "reasonable" compensation. However, as the FreeBritney movement gained traction, he quickly distanced himself from his position and resigned in early 2019.

"Despicable": Internet users slam Andrew Wallet for his role in Britney's conservatorship, demand he be jailed

As news of Andrew Wallet's salary as Britney's co-conservator spread, Twitterati was quick to express their shock. They harshly criticized the lawyer for taking advantage of the Gimme More singer and misusing his position.

Britney opens up about the ups and downs in her life in her memoir. It includes details of her relationship with Justin Timberlake, motherhood, and the harsh criticism she faced from the media about her body image. Since its release, the book has become a bestseller on Amazon.

Andrew Wallet and Jamie Spears have not commented on the development at the time of writing this article.